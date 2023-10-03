Burns man accused of murder pleads not guilty

Oct. 3—CHEYENNE — A Hillsdale man, who allegedly shot and killed his mother's boyfriend in Burns, pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge Monday morning.

Tyler Hill, 25, was arrested Aug. 23 after he allegedly shot and killed Ashley Bartel, his mother's boyfriend. According to court documents, the altercation started because Hill wanted to use Bartel's vehicle to travel to a nearby truck stop.

After things escalated, a detective said witnesses saw Hill fire a shot into the ground near Bartel. One witness, peering through his window, said he later saw Hill shoot at Bartel's head, causing the man to "fly" to the ground.

Represented by attorney Joe Bustos, Hill pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell's courtroom Monday afternoon.

The alleged altercation that led to the death of Bartel took place on the property of Dannie Wild, a man who told police that he watched Hill fire at Bartel. He reported he heard a total of five gunshots during the incident. He said he observed the first warning shot, and then the final one that killed Bartel. He told law enforcement he retreated into his residence after the first shot, did not see the middle three and observed the final one from his window.

Bartel, Hill and Hill's mother, Rhonda Bryan, all lived in a trailer on Wild's property. Court documents also said that Bartel and Hill knew each other prior to Bartel and Bryan's relationship.

Accounts from Wild, Bryan and other witnesses differ slightly, with Bryan saying she was attempting to pull Hill's hand down when the bullet that killed Bartel was fired. Wild, however, told detectives he did not recall seeing Bryan when he said watched Bartel get shot.

A key piece of Bustos's defense of Hill thus far has come from the account of another resident on the property, Robin Warren. When interviewed by detectives from Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Warren told Detective Ryan Martinez she heard Hill say "It wasn't my fault," and "He hurt my mom," after Bartel was shot.

When arguing for bond Monday, Bustos used these statements to suggest that Hill might have acted in defense of his mother when Bartel was shot. In Circuit Court, Hill's bond was originally set at $250,000, but it was reduced to a $100,000 cash bond by Laramie County Circuit Judge Sean Chambers.

Bustos asked Campbell for a further reduction Monday, asking for a percentage bond or allowing the bond to be posted with surety bond in lieu of that.

Attorneys for the state disagreed with the bond reduction, saying the severity of the charges meant Hill was likely a potential flight risk. An assistant district attorney also added Hill had three failure to appear warrants and one fugitive from justice charge from Fort Collins, Colorado. The state also requested that the no-contact clause Hill's previous bond agreement has continued. The clause prevented Hill from having any contact with the witnesses in the case, including his mother.

Campbell kept the bond at $100,000, but allowed the bond to be either cash or commercial. He said that that amount was "significant leverage" to make sure Hill would not flee in the event that he posted.

Hill's trial is set for Feb. 12, 2024.

