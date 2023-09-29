Burns' Mason Terry has become the go-to player for the Broncs

Sep. 29—BURNS — Burns junior Mason Terry admitted that when he first joined the Broncs football program as a freshman, he had been a little full of himself.

Terry said that, at the time, he thought that he was going to just walk right in and start his freshman year for the Broncs.

That didn't end up happening. Terry saw the work it was going to take to be able to play consistently for the Broncs very quickly.

Fast forward two years, and Terry has grown into one of the most important pieces for the Broncs as a junior. While he knew coming into the season that he would be a big part of things, he was not aware of how big his role would become.

"I didn't know I would have as big of an impact as I do," Terry said. "I just come out every day and every practice to get my team going so they can perform, too.

"...Part of it was when I came into the year, I had a bunch of goals with receiving yards and touchdowns. I realized what I have to do is play for the team, and sometimes that means that I have to run a route so that one of my other guys can get open."

This season, Terry has become a major weapon for the Broncs on both sides of the ball. Terry currently sits as the team's leader in defensive points per game with 65 defensive points (13 per game).

He also has three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries on the year. He's tied with senior De'Drick Nichols for the team lead in tackles with 34.

Terry isn't just a weapon on defense. He enters tonight's game as the Broncs' leading receiver with 24 catches for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

His 24 catches are two more than the rest of the team combined, and his 248 receiving yards lead the team by 123 yards. Those numbers are seventh-best in Class 2A so far this season.

Terry had a breakout performance on the offensive side of the ball last week in Burns' game against Upton-Sundance. Terry caught 12 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Broncs' offense through the air.

While he was happy with how he played on the offensive side of the ball, Terry said he knew he could be better all around, particularly on the defensive end.

"As a team, we have to perform on both sides of the ball," Terry said. "...I got burned three times for touchdowns. But it meant a lot for my team to trust me to be out there and that this week we can work on it so it doesn't happen again."

While his defensive numbers are solid, Burns head coach Travis Romsa said he is far more impressed with Terry's production on the offensive side of the ball. Terry said he is proud of how far he has come as a pass catcher, because when he first started playing football, he struggled with being able to catch.

The summer after his eighth-grade year, Terry put in a tremendous amount of work in an unlikely place to improve his ability to catch the ball.

"I used to go out on my trampoline and catch the ball a thousand times," Terry said. "I just work on it over and over again. It's something I love to do when the ball is up in the air and just go get it."

The massive amount of production from Terry is something that even caught Romsa a bit off guard. Terry played minimal snaps on varsity last season, and while he knew Terry had improved, he didn't know it was going to be by this much.

His emergence as Burns' go-to player on the offensive end has also significantly helped the passing game.

"Teams are starting to put two guys on him, and he is still finding ways to get open," Romsa said. "Our other guys now are starting to realize that there are two guys over him. So, if they run harder, they are going to get the ball more."

While he has made a lot of changes to how he approaches football, one of the biggest changes Terry has made has come with his attitude and commitment to the program.

Over the summer, Romsa said Terry didn't miss any weight room time and has shown an incredible work ethic.

"He has been working really hard," Romsa said. "I'm really surprised at the maturity and (the kind of kid he has become). Every single play, he is going 100% and giving everything he's got. That's made him improve throughout the years."

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.