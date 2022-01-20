Burnside man accused of failing to comply with sex offender registry
Jan. 20—A Burnside man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he failed to comply with required sex offender registration and that he attempted to procure a minor for a sex offense.
Brandon R. Hoskins, 28, was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on January 10 after being indicted by a local grand jury last month on charges of Procuring or Promising Use of Minor (<\12, Registered Sex Offender or Other Jurisdiction), Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration (1st Offense), and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
Few details were available about the procurement charge, other than it involved an incident occurring on or about October 1 and prompted the PFO count.
Hoskins was then located by Kentucky State Police at a Pirates Cove residence and arrested on November 22. The failure to comply charge stemmed from a report that Hoskins was supposed to be living on Antioch Church Road per the registry.
The defendant was ordered to register as a sex offender for 20 years following a conviction for Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor a few years ago.
Hoskins is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference in Pulaski Circuit Court this Friday, with a trial tentatively scheduled for April 18.
At press time, he was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 cash/property bond.