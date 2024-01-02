Burnside mayor looks back at the ups and downs of 2023, ahead to '24

Jan. 2—Recent years have been full of major high points for Burnside. Perhaps 2023 could be seen as a bit of a plateau — but not without its positives as well.

There wasn't quite the excitement of bringing back Christmas Island and starting up the Dream Big Burnside Authority in 2021, or bringing Exile to town to play at the Labor Day event in 2022. The once-dormant Christmas Island has now become a tradition again, but the numbers aren't what they were that first year back; Dream Big Burnside hasn't made much headway with the state in its mission to bring a lodge to Burnside Island; and Burnside tourism officials decided to scale back the performer roster in 2023 to help make Thunder Over Burnside more affordable for the average citizen.

And key city hall positions were something of a game of Musical Chairs in 2023, with the city ending December on its fourth city clerk of the year, and third tourism director.

But there is still much being done in Burnside — and for Robert Lawson, much to look ahead to in 2024.

"I'd say we're still moving forward, is the best way to put it," said Lawson. "We accomplished a lot of things this year."

Added Lawson, "We purchased new police cruisers. We purchased an ambulance for the fire department. We finished up the maintenance building and renovated storage units. We've done a lot of maintenance in the city. In a nutshell, Burnside is still moving forward."

A key part of that maintenance has been sidewalks. The city added Main Street sidewalk capacity as far north as the Family Dollar store, and all the sidewalks have been renovated and made more accessible to the differently abled.

"Where they had steps, all our sidewalks are now (disabled accessible)," said Lawson. "One thing I noticed during Covid was that a lot of people got out and walked and had to negotiate steps. I saw mothers pushing baby strollers and they had to get out in the grass to go around the steps or even out in the street. So that opened my eyes to say that we needed to upgrade that. Now they can actually negotiate the sidewalks with a stroller or a wheelchair or whatever."

Lawson also shared an update on the progress of the new Burnside Elementary, which is being built along the Ky. 1247 bypass just north of downtown Burnside.

"We're waiting for (the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) to show us where the new road is going to be; they've got to lay out the new road for the school," said Lawson. "Once they do that, we're ready to move forward with putting sewer to the school. The city's ready to go. It's just on Kentucky Transportation to show us the plan for where the road's going to go. They've already got the walls up; that's moving ahead."

The landscape of Burnside changed in other ways as well, both positive and negative. The Burnside Fire Station was named in honor of former mayor and fire chief Jim Brooks back in February, and a Memorial Garden to honor key figures from in the Burnside community was unveiled in Cole Park in May. But in September, the Harbor Restaurant — the business that completely transformed the physical dimensions of Burnside's borders, when the city annexed Lake Cumberland shoreline to reach Lee's Ford Marina almost nearly two decades ago so the Harbor could serve alcoholic beverages — closed in September, taking away one of the biggest feather's in Burnside Tourism's cap, considering the restaurant tax that funds the city's tourism efforts.

Another big part of Burnside business in 2023 revolved around staff changes. In March, longtime Burnside City Clerk Crissa Morris moved to Pulaski County Government as the new treasurer, stepping into the shoes of the retired Joan Isaacs. Into her place stepped Jerrica Flynn, who had already been with the city as its assistant clerk and assistant tourism director. Flynn's former position was filled again in July by Heather Hill.

In October, Flynn resigned to pursue other interests, and Tourism Director Alison Pyles resigned to take a position with the City of Monticello. Flynn agreed to stay on to serve as acting tourism director to get Burnside through the holiday season, with activities like Christmas Island and the annual Christmas Parade. Also in October, Hill was hired away by Pulaski County Government to work for Morris.

Those positions were filled later that month, with McCreary County native Amy Sweet becoming assistant clerk/assistant tourism director, and Laurel County resident Joy Howard as city clerk. By mid-November, however, Howard had decided to part with Burnside for another job she had applied for before applying for Burnside's clerk position, according to the resignation letter that was read at the December Burnside City Council meeting. Also in December, it was officially announced that Sweet was being bumped up to the tourism director position, that Chassada Smith was the new assistant clerk/assistant tourism director, and finally, in late December, Cree Reppond was hired as the new city clerk.

"I just hope I can get a trained staff; that's been a huge obstacle this year," said Lawson. "I think we have a good group of people at City Hall right now. Not that we didn't in the past, but they have moved on. I guess my goal for 2024 is to get everybody trained."

That means Sweet's job as tourism director will be managing the status quo in '24, rather than adding anything significant to the Burnside event calendar.

"I don't want to put any more on the new tourism director right now; she just needs to get settled in and learn what we already have," he said. "In the future, maybe (we'll have new or significantly changed events), but right now, we just need to get her trained because she's got (the Easter Egg Hunt) coming up, the early event in the first week of June (formerly Memorial Day weekend) and she's looking for bands, trying to get her sound (equipment), all that. She's got the fireworks contract for September (and Thunder Over Burnside) but she's looking for bands for that event too, and of course she's got Christmas Island, for which (planning) runs all year long. The objective for now is to perfect what we have going on this year and maybe do something new for 2025."

Also, former Burnside City Councilor Lula Jean Burton was reappointed to the council in April after councilor Terry Vanover passed away at age 75 in March. Lawson had called Vanover "not only a councilman, he was a good friend."

The Burnside City Council dealt with several key pieces of legislation in 2023. That included amending it's Alcoholic Beverage Control policy to allow for businesses to display advertisement signs for alcoholic products, made it easier for businesses to get entertainment licenses on short notice for minor needs, and perhaps most notably, addressed how to collect taxes from short-term rentals in a changing lodging industry landscape, and instituted a 3% transient tax on visitors lodged in Burnside. Those latter two issues in particular did not come without their share of controversy and lively discussion, Lawson ultimately is pleased with the way things turned out.

"We had a lot of debate (and) a lot of input from one another," said Lawson. "One thing I'll say about our council, it's very diversified. I get a lot of feedback and that's good because we get all the pros and get all the cons. I think we took our time, we made some mistakes in doing it, but I think we realized what we did wrong, we came back and we made it right. It took a year in the making but I think we got the transient tax correct now.

"I think it will be beneficial," he added. "Right now, we receive no money for heads in beds. Now that we have that transient tax, we have more money to do more promoting for (lodging businesses). The restaurant tax is the only thing Burnside gets (previous to the transient tax) and that promotes our restaurants. Put the transient tax with that and that gives more promotional dollars to advertise."

Looking ahead to 2024, Lawson said the city is still working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to find grants to help finish the city's long-planned walking trails, as well as upgrades to the playground at Cole Park, including plans for slides, swings, and a pickleball court.

"Another thing our engineer is looking at now is a plan to upgrade the landscaping on Main Street," said Lawson, "to put utilities underground and (add) decorative street lighting and landscaping. That's in the future."

Lawson wished everyone in Burnside a happy and prosperous 2024, and asked for a little divine help an assist from Burnside citizens.

"I want everyone ... to keep me in their prayers, that I look for leadership from the Lord above and can continue to serve Burnside," he said.