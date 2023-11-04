Burnside shooting: Child shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 10-year-old boy was shot Friday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 7:36 p.m., police say the child was inside a residence in the 1100 block of E. 91st St. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire that came from outside the home. Three unknown offenders were involved.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.