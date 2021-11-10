Burnsville man charged after alleged financial fraud

Nov. 10—MANKATO — A Burnsville man faces a felony fraud charge after allegedly purchasing or trying to purchase about $6,500 worth of goods with a stolen card in Mankato.

Mack Denaro Brown, 23, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman reported someone broke into her car and stole a wrist purse or wallet in August 2020. The wallet had debit and credit cards in it.

Officers viewed surveillance footage from two stores and reportedly identified Brown using the cards to purchase items, according to the complaint. Some of the purchases were caught by a fraud department, but others went through.

