Burnsville man charged with burglary in St. Peter

Jul. 6—ST. PETER — A Burnsville man was accused of burglarizing a house in St. Peter, leaving a hatchet inside in the process.

Seth Theron Pierce, 22, was charged with four felonies related to burglary in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman called St. Peter police June 16 to report an intruder had been in the residence she shared with two others. The intruder reportedly left the area in a blue SUV, which a responding officer noticed on the way there.

The officer saw beer bottles near the back door of the residence and next to a mini fridge. One of the residents told police the beers had been taken from the mini fridge.

A window screen was found on the ground outside the residence, according to the complaint. The screen had a small cut in it near where a latch secures it to the window frame.

Two of the residents said their dog woke them up before they heard a door slam shut downstairs. One of them went downstairs and saw a man, reportedly Pierce, in the backyard.

Pierce then ran away, the complaint states. Two of the residents said they then found the hatchet next to the door and it didn't belong to anyone in the house.

North Mankato police had released an image of a burglary suspect several days earlier. A St. Peter police officer showed one of the residents the image, and the person confirmed it was the same person in the backyard.

Police traced the license number from the SUV to Pierce, according to the complaint. A resident also reportedly picked Pierce's photo out of a lineup.

