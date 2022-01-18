Burnsville man gets probation for shooting at occupied vehicle in 2020

Jan. 18—A Burnsville man was sentenced Tuesday to probation for shooting at two women in a car in St. Paul in 2020.

Daezon Jaheem Burt, 20, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court by Judge George Stephenson to three years in prison. Stephenson then stayed that sentence for four years. Burt must follow all the guidelines of his probation in order to stay out of prison. If he does not, or if he commits another felony, he could be arrested and the sentence enforced.

Burt pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to one count of second-degree assault. An additional assault charge was dismissed, as was a charge for fleeing police.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 11, 2020, two women reported driving west on Winnipeg Avenue toward Rice Street around 8:39 p.m. when they saw a man, later identified as Burt, wearing a dark colored face mask and dark clothing fire a gun at their car.

No one was injured, but the car was damaged.