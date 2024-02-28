Burnsville memorial program: Injured officer Adam Medlicott among speakers

A public memorial service for three Burnsville first responders killed in the line of duty is today at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

Here’s the program, as provided by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:

Order of Service

Processional

Posting of Colors

Welcome & Invocation: Chaplain Mark Patrick

Speakers: Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, Sgt. Adam Medlicott

Music: Officer Down, Hannah Ellis

Eulogies: Officer Mueller, Deputy Chief Smith, Captain Johannsen, Chief Schwartz, Chief Jungmann

Scripture Readings:

Lamentations 3:17 〜 24, Michael Ruge

Romans 12:9 〜 21, Mike Seafolk

John 15:12 〜 17, Brad Finseth

Meditation: Chaplain Mark Patrick

Music: There will be a Light

Prayers & Benediction: Chaplain Mark Patrick

Firefighters Prayer

Bell Service

Music: Amazing Grace

Flag Fold & Presentation

Last Call

Retire Colors

Recessional

Outdoor Honors

Firing of Three Volleys | Taps | Fly Over

Pallbearers:

Nathan Elzen, Ryan Schaefer, Dan Wical, Riley Yule, Pete Mueller, Andrew Forsman

Austin Smith, Eric Yngsdal, Mark Richardson, Lucas Kammerer, Andy Atwater, Andrew Slama, John Wisniewski, Tim Wiebusch, Tim Nordstrom

Erik Johnson, Pat Cassidy, Carissa Elmstrand, Nate Mortenson, Erik Castruita, Gabby Castruita, Carlos Castruita, Brianna Miller, Fil Gilbert, Mike Seafolk, Caleb Gieske

