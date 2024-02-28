Burnsville memorial program: Injured officer Adam Medlicott among speakers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A public memorial service for three Burnsville first responders killed in the line of duty is today at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.
Related: Livestream of memorial service for Burnsville first-responders
Here’s the program, as provided by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:
Order of Service
Processional
Posting of Colors
Welcome & Invocation: Chaplain Mark Patrick
Speakers: Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, Sgt. Adam Medlicott
Music: Officer Down, Hannah Ellis
Eulogies: Officer Mueller, Deputy Chief Smith, Captain Johannsen, Chief Schwartz, Chief Jungmann
Scripture Readings:
Lamentations 3:17 〜 24, Michael Ruge
Romans 12:9 〜 21, Mike Seafolk
John 15:12 〜 17, Brad Finseth
Meditation: Chaplain Mark Patrick
Music: There will be a Light
Prayers & Benediction: Chaplain Mark Patrick
Firefighters Prayer
Bell Service
Music: Amazing Grace
Flag Fold & Presentation
Last Call
Retire Colors
Recessional
Outdoor Honors
Firing of Three Volleys | Taps | Fly Over
Pallbearers:
Nathan Elzen, Ryan Schaefer, Dan Wical, Riley Yule, Pete Mueller, Andrew Forsman
Austin Smith, Eric Yngsdal, Mark Richardson, Lucas Kammerer, Andy Atwater, Andrew Slama, John Wisniewski, Tim Wiebusch, Tim Nordstrom
Erik Johnson, Pat Cassidy, Carissa Elmstrand, Nate Mortenson, Erik Castruita, Gabby Castruita, Carlos Castruita, Brianna Miller, Fil Gilbert, Mike Seafolk, Caleb Gieske
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Live updates: Memorial service today for Burnsville’s three fallen first responders
Crime & Public Safety | Here’s what to know about today’s memorial service for Burnsville’s first responders
Crime & Public Safety | ‘One big family’: Law enforcement, firefighters from other agencies handling Burnsville’s emergency calls
Crime & Public Safety | As police officer spouses prepare 4,000 blue and red roses for memorial service, ‘We’re thinking about them’
Crime & Public Safety | Gun found at Burnsville shooting scene traced to legal purchase in January, business owner says