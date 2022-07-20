Burnsville police do not suspect foul play in deaths of two people found Tuesday in apartment
Burnsville police say they do not suspect foul play in the deaths of two people found Tuesday afternoon in a locked apartment.
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at the apartment and discovered the bodies of a male and female.
“The bodies appear to have been deceased for some time,” a Wednesday police statement read. “Officers did not observe any signs of foul play or criminal activity, but an investigation is ongoing.”
Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office will release a cause and manner of death, police said.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Maplewood man sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm
Crime & Public Safety | Family of woman, 70, killed in St. Paul hit-and-rush crash asks anyone with tips to come forward
Crime & Public Safety | Man, 18, jailed on suspicion of setting off large firework in Eagan movie theater auditorium last week
Crime & Public Safety | Farmington man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in Burnsville crash during police chase
Crime & Public Safety | Hugo man pleads guilty to narcotics, firearms charges