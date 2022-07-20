Burnsville police do not suspect foul play in deaths of two people found Tuesday in apartment

Burnsville police say they do not suspect foul play in the deaths of two people found Tuesday afternoon in a locked apartment.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at the apartment and discovered the bodies of a male and female.

“The bodies appear to have been deceased for some time,” a Wednesday police statement read. “Officers did not observe any signs of foul play or criminal activity, but an investigation is ongoing.”

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office will release a cause and manner of death, police said.

