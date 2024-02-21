Burnsville search warrant: Shooter opened fire with multiple firearms, killing 2 officers and a firefighter

Officers responded to a Burnsville home about a sexual assault allegation and a 38-year-old man barricaded himself in the home before opening fire at officers with what authorities believed were multiple different firearms, according to new information about the killings of two officers and a firefighter in a court document filed Wednesday.

Seven children were in the home at the time and were physically uninjured.

Shannon Cortez Gooden, 38, who authorities said was the gunman, lived in the rental home with his girlfriend. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating, spoke Tuesday to Gooden’s former girlfriend, Noemi Torres. Torres had three children with Gooden and they were among the children in the home at the time of the shootings.

Torres told the BCA she was last in contact with Gooden via text messages between Feb. 12 and Feb. 14. Their communication “could contain information to help investigators understand the mindset of Gooden,” a BCA agent wrote in a search warrant affidavit for information on Torres’ phone.

Killed in the shooting were Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, and Burnsville officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, both 27. A public funeral for the three men will be hosted next Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Church’s Eden Prairie location. The church said additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

Authorities have said law enforcement responded Sunday about 1:50 a.m. after someone in a house in the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South in Burnsville called 911 on a report of a domestic situation where a man reported to be armed was barricaded with family members. Law enforcement has said the seven children who were in the home are between the ages of 2 and 15.

After talking with police negotiators for “quite a bit of time,” the suspect opened fire, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension superintendent said Sunday.

Elmstrand, Finseth and Ruge were shot and each died between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the Hennepin Healthcare emergency room. Gooden fatally shot himself in the home.

Donations for the families of the fallen officers and firefighter are being accepted at lels.org/benevolent-fund.

Nick Ferraro contributed to this report.

