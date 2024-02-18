Burnsville shooting is 8th incident since April of officers hit by gunfire in and near Minnesota

Sunday's fatal shooting of two Burnsville police officers, along with a medic who responded to the scene, marks the eighth time in barely 10 months that law enforcement officers have been killed or wounded by gunfire in or near Minnesota.

On Oct. 12 in Glenwood Township near Princeton, five officers with a search warrant were shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was inside his home with numerous guns. The suspect, 64-year-old Karl Thomas Holmberg, was wounded before his apprehension and was charged with six counts each of attempted murder first-degree assault of a police officer.

On Sept. 13 in Algona, Iowa, police officer Kevin Cram was shot to death while trying to arrest Kyle L. Ricke, 43, of Algona, over an active warrant for harassment. Ricke was apprehended roughly 110 miles to the north in Sleepy Eye, Minn., about four hours later.

On Aug. 11, a Minneapolis police officer was shot and wounded by automatic gunfire while pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car on the North Side. Four people were arrested that night.

On July 14 in Fargo, officer Jake Wallin, 23, was killed and two fellow officers and a civilian were wounded by gunfire from Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo. A fourth officer shot and killed Barakat.

On May 6 in western Wisconsin, St. Croix County sheriff's deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was shot just outside of Glenwood. Leising was answering a call about a drunken driver stuck in a ditch. The suspect, Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, of Shakopee, was found dead nearby with a gun close to his body.

On April 15 in western Minnesota, Pope County sheriff's deputy Joshua Owen was killed on his 44th birthday while responding to a domestic dispute call. Two other officers were wounded. The suspected shooter, Bryan Nygard, 34, of Cyrus, Minn., died when officers returned fire.

On April 8 in western Wisconsin, two police officers were shot and killed in Barron County during a traffic stop in Cameron: officers Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department. The suspect, Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, of New Auburn, Wis., died in an exchange of gunfire.