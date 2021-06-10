Burnt body near Skyway Bridge was missing security guard, Hillsborough deputies say

TAMPA — The body found Wednesday night at a rest area near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was a missing person from the Tampa area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the body as a woman in her 30s who worked as a security guard at the BeachWalk apartment complex in Town N’ Country. The Sheriff’s Office linked the case to an ongoing missing person’s case. She was last seen or heard from on Wednesday, according to Crystal Clark, a spokeswoman at the Sheriff’s Office.

“The people who live at that apartment complex are the eyes and ears for the sheriff’s office,” Clark said.

The woman’s vehicle was found at the apartment complex and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as a homicide. Deputies have identified a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made, Clark said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The body was discovered just after 8 p.m. after St. Petersburg police assisted fire rescue officials with putting out a grass fire in a wooded area near the rest stop. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and a lot of the area around it, is technically under Hillsborough County jurisdiction.

A cause for the fire was not released Wednesday night by police.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with tampabay.com for updates.