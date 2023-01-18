Burrillville man with huge cache of weapons changes his pleas to guilty

Guns found in the Burrillville home of crypto-currency investor Ronald Andruchuk.

PROVIDENCE − A 38-year-old Burrillville man whose cryptocurrency gains financed a woodsy lifestyle with narcotics use and lots of guns pleaded guilty to weapons charges Wednesday in federal court.

Ronald Andruchuk changed his pleas during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy.

McElroy found Andruchuk guilty of possessing a firearm as a drug user and two counts of making a false statement while purchasing a firearm.

The plea hearing turned Andruchuk's case toward resolution nearly a year after federal agents seized more than 200 guns from his Tarkiln Road home.

At the time, said prosecutors, Andruchuk's extensive gunfire had disturbed neighbors and concerned Burrillville police.

The seizure trailed a string of shots-fired reports.

It was part of an investigation pursued by agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The agents had delved into Andruchuk's hiding of two guns and cocaine in the ceiling of a Massachusetts retail store and his substance-abuse history, according to prosecutors.

At Wednesday's plea hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Gendron said that federal agents had focused on Andruchuk after learning about his purchase of 169 guns during the summer and fall of 2021.

At one point, Gendron said, the agents also learned that Andruchuk had hidden two handguns and two flashlights in the ceiling of a store in Massachusetts.

Pills and substances that included cocaine and amphetamine also were found in the ceiling, he said.

Agents, he said, learned that Andruchuk had admitted to Cranston police that he used drugs.

Agents had recovered 219 guns, about 25,000 rounds of ammunition and banned substances such as cocaine and amphetamine, according to Gendron.

Text messages on Andruchuk's cellphone referenced drug purchases, he said.

After Gendron's presentation, McElroy asked Andruchuk if he admitted to the facts that Gendron had provided to the court.

"Yes, your honor," he said.

Andruchuk faces a maximum penalty of as many as 30 years in prison although as part of the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to recommend penalties at the low end of federal sentencing guidelines along with reductions.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

Simultaneously, in Rhode Island Superior Court, he faces three charges of possessing a ghost gun, three counts of possession of controlled substances, domestic cyberstalking and cyberharassment, and disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Burrillville gun hoarder, crypto investor, changes plea in weapons case