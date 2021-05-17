Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Large Bet Against Musk, Tesla

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Herron and Elena Popina
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making in billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.

Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.

Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.

The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.

Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.

It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.

Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Genius Behind "The Big Short" Reveals Massive Bet Against Tesla

    Michael Burry, who famously profited from a contrarian bet against mortgage securities ahead of the financial crisis in the late 2000s, is attempting to do the same with Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The regulatory filing did not reveal the stock price set in Burry's puts, nor their expiration date. Burry is one of the central figures in the 2010 book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis, and the 2015 film The Big Short that was made from it.

  • Dow Jones Drops As Disney Weighs; Tech Stocks Lead Downside; Multiple Financial Stocks Trade Inside Buy Zones

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell modestly in today's market, extending its losses from last week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led on the downside.

  • Dow Jones Drops 200 Points As Disney Weighs; Tech Stocks Drag Nasdaq; Bitcoin Dives

    Stocks extended last week's losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 200 points and tech stocks again pressured the Nasdaq.

  • AT&T Combines WarnerMedia and Discovery into One Streaming Service, Which Could Be Good News for Your Wallet

    The streaming services business is about to get more crowded following the announcement that AT&T will spin off its WarnerMedia division (which includes HBO, CNN and many other media properties)...

  • California regulator reviews Tesla's self-driving claims

    A California regulator said on Monday it is reviewing whether Tesla Inc violated regulations by falsely promoting its advanced driver-assistance systems as being "full self-driving." Tesla's driver assistant features, which it describes as "Autopilot" or "full self-driving" are under growing scrutiny following a series of accidents and online videos of Tesla cars driving with no one in the driver's seat. Tesla charges $10,000 for its semi-automated features such as lane changing and parking assistance under its full self-driving (FSD) software.

  • AT&T CFO: 'My story is only possible in this country'

    The NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021: AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches on living the American Dream.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Target

    The Disney (NYSE: DIS) experience and the Target (NYSE: TGT) experience over the past year have been quite different. Disney has struggled with closed parks. At the same time, Target's revenue and profit climbed.

  • TSLA Could Catch a Break, According to Bull Signal

    Tesla stock is trading near a trendline that's acted as a springboard in the past

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1847.10, Weakens Under $1832.10

    The direction of the June Comex gold futures contract on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1838.10.

  • Billionaire Family Offices Reveal Biggest Equity Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller said last week that pretty much anyone could make money in the markets right now and that he was up 17% this year.The latest regulatory filing from his Duquesne Family Office shows some of the ways he’s done this and what he’s betting on going forward.The investor, worth $10.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, took a new $154.6 million position in Citigroup Inc., and a smaller stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co., a bet that could benefit from rising rates.Duquesne also amassed a $69.7 million stake in online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. and boosted its holdings of Starbucks Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. -- a nod to the rapidly vaccinated U.S. and a potential return to more travel and work from the office.Overall, the firm disclosed on Monday $3.9 billion of U.S. equity holdings in the 13F filing, a slight increase from the prior quarter.Druckenmiller made some sizable trades involving consumer businesses inordinately impacted by the pandemic. He liquidated stakes in Walt Disney Co. and cruise liner Carnival Corp. Duquesne also trimmed its holdings in used-car retailer Carvana Co. and miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is up 70% this year.Extremely PrivateFamily offices, the closely held investment vehicles of the ultra-wealthy, are often impenetrably discreet. The 13F filings are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities and must be filed within 45 days of the end of each quarter.Only a handful of family offices out of the thousands operating globally file the forms. Most are too small or farm their equity investments out to external money managers. Some, such as Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, buy securities through swap arrangements with banks, which keeps their holdings hidden. Hwang’s family office, which blew up at the end of March, never filed a 13F.For those required to file the forms, they offer a glimpse into the investment strategies of some of the world’s wealthiest people.Soros Fund Management, for instance, revealed on Friday it snapped up shares of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The investment firm, which oversees $27 billion, didn’t hold the shares prior to Archegos’s implosion, said a person familiar with the fund’s trading.Iconiq, WildcatBlue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, increased its investments in U.S. tech giants and trimmed exposure to health-care stocks in the first quarter, according to its latest filing.The Hong Kong-based firm took new positions in Uber Technologies Inc. and Twitter Inc. and added to its bets on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. In total the seven-year old firm disclosed it held 31 U.S. stocks worth a combined $446 million at the end of the quarter.Iconiq Capital, the San Francisco-based multifamily office that has managed money for high-profile Silicon Valley billionaires like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman, reported that the value of its disclosed holdings surged 121% from the previous quarter, to $8.9 billion.Iconiq boosted its biggest position, in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and revealed holdings of Roblox Corp. and Twilio Inc. Its Snowflake stake now makes up the vast majority of the total value of Iconiq’s disclosed portfolio.Another family office betting on Snowflake was David Bonderman’s Wildcat Capital Management, which disclosed $819 million of U.S. equities at the end of the quarter.The firm, which shares its name with the location of a home Bonderman owned near Aspen, Colorado, revealed a new position in South Korea’s Coupang Inc., which went public in March. Its largest holdings remain Skillz Inc. and Costar Group Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is reportedly in talks to merge its media assets with DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ: DISCA). What Happened: The talks are ongoing, and a deal could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported today, citing people familiar with the matter. It is unclear what the the structure of the deal might look like, but such a merger could create an entertainment colossus. AT&T owns CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery owns networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet. Why It Matters: The proposed deal could create an entertainment giant to compete with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). HBO and HBO Max now have 63.9 million global subscribers, compared with over 100 million for Walt Disney Co's Disney+ and 207.6 million for Netflix. Discovery reaches 88.3 million homes in the U.S. In February, AT&T reached a deal with private equity firm TPG Capital to make its satellite TV provider DirecTV a standalone company. AT&T acquired Time Warner Inc. in 2018 for $85 billion, gaining some of the biggest brands in entertainment. Discovery has seen its shares rise more than 18% this year for a valuation of $24 billion, while AT&T's shares have risen 12% for a market cap of of $230 billion, according to Bloomberg. Photo by Tdorante10/Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney World Loosens Mask Requirements Following CDC Update© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • UPDATED: AT&T dumping WarnerMedia, merging it with Discovery to take on Netflix and Disney

    Three years ago, AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion, immediately turning the telecommunications company into one of the biggest media empires in the world. Since then, WarnerMedia’s footprint on the landscape has only gotten bigger and bigger, with HBO Max in particular making huge waves in the streaming war, but AT&T has recently been showing some buyer’s remorse over the deal due to the fact that it’s reportedly in some deep, deep, deep debt. Last summer, there were rumors going around that AT&T was looking to offload Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, one of the biggest video game publishers in the entire industry (since it has easy access to the DC Comics and Harry Potter licenses), to make a little cash, and now a new report from Bloomberg says AT&T is already preparing to completely spin off its media business by merging with Discovery to create a new media empire that would be a “formidable competitor” to Netflix and Disney.

  • Stocks Keep Attracting Cash.Here’s Where Investors Are Putting the Money.

    A net $26 billion moved into equity ETFs in the past week, according to Jefferies data. It was the 20th straight week of inflows and the largest since March.

  • Apple Music Beats Spotify To Market With High-Fidelity Streaming Service

    Apple Music dials up the competition with Spotify by announcing a new high-fidelity streaming music service at no additional cost.

  • Novogratz Says Bitcoin Risks Being Under Pressure for Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is likely to remain under pressure for weeks after tumbling about 35% since hitting a record high last month, according to one of the biggest investors in the largest cryptocurrency.“I think we are going to consolidate for a while, four to six weeks,” Michael Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital LP, said in an interview, calling a $40,000-to-$50,000 price range fair.Bitcoin fell as low as $42,133 on Monday following a volatile weekend that saw Tesla CEO Elon Musk whipsaw investors with a series of tweets in the wake of his decision to stop accepting the coin for car purchases because of its environmental impact. Bitcoin’s digital ledger uses a worldwide network of computers to function, a process that’s become known as mining.“I took his mining comments at face value,” Novogratz said. “I don’t think that’s Bitcoin-specific, that’s everything specific: The gold market, YouTube -- all uses a lot of electricity. And Elon has businesses in clean energy.”The cryptocurrency industry is looking at its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), and how to mitigate Bitcoin’s impact through things like carbon offset credits, he said.“Like all industries, ESG is important, and the crypto industry including Galaxy is going to address it,” Novogratz said.The explosion in interest for joke coins like Doge -- which Musk has been tauting on Twitter -- makes it harder for people to take the broader cryptocurrency market seriously, Novogratz said in a Bloomberg Television interview. Yet he said there was real angst behind some of the support for Doge.“What you’re seeing is a response against the monetary policies of the U.S. and the world,” he said. Crypto has become too tribal, so much so that a friend of his who criticized Doge on Twitter received six death threats, Novogratz said.Bitcoin should still finish the year higher even after the recent slide, Novogratz said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund at the end of this year or early next year, he said.“My guess is the next catalyst is the ETF,” Novogratz said.While Bitcoin continues its gyrations, New York-based Galaxy -- which hopes to list on a U.S. exchange in the second half of the year -- reported strong first-quarter results Monday. Even after the recent volatility, Bitcoin is up around 45% for the year.Net comprehensive income, excluding non-controlling interests, increased to $860.2 million, from a net comprehensive loss of $26.9 million in the prior-year period. Counterparty trading volumes grew more than 290% year over year. Its preliminary assets under management rose to $1.27 billion as of March 31, a 58% jump from the prior quarter.Galaxy is involved in a slew of businesses, ranging from mining to helping companies with acquisitions to investing in startups. In May, Galaxy acquired crypto custodian BitGo for $1.2 billion. Erin Brown, who was previously chief risk officer at Jump Trading, was named chief operating officer Monday.Galaxy is currently trading more than 90 coins. The bulk of the portfolio is in 15 coins, however, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and some DeFi coins, used in decentralized-finance applications like peer-to-peer lending and payments.“Ethereum is certainly have a moment,” Novogratz said in the Bloomberg Television interview. He said it’s the most decentralized blockchain network and has the most developers and the most applications “by a long shot.” He said he thought Ethereum would trade between $2,800 and $4,000 in a similar “consolidation” period he mentioned for Bitcoin.“Let’s not miss the big picture for the small picture,” Novogratz said. “We are going through a once-in-a-generational shift in this crypto blockchain evolution, where the financial infrastructure is starting to be rebuilt. That process is picking momentum.”(Adds television interview beginning in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former Minnesota police officer to go on trial on Dec. 6 for shooting Daunte Wright

    The white Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis last month will go on trial beginning on Dec. 6, a state judge ruled on Monday. Kimberly Potter, 48, was captured on her colleagues' body-worn camera attempting to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant in the suburban city of Brooklyn Center on April 11 after pulling him over because he had an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. The video shows Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, shouting "Taser!" while pointing her handgun at Wright, who was attempting to get back behind the steering wheel.

  • Dow Jones Slips; Microsoft Drops Amid Bill Gates News; Bitcoin Sinks On Elon Musk Tweets

    The Dow Jones slipped while tech stocks got walloped again. Microsoft stock dropped amid Bill Gates news. Bitcoin dived lower on Elon Musk tweets.

  • Bitcoin, Bitcoin Stocks Like Coinbase Tumble On Elon Musk Tweets; Tesla Breaks Key Level

    Bitcoin and related stocks sold off as Elon Musk initially seemed to suggest that Tesla had sold its remaining holdings.

  • American families will finally get their Child Tax Credit money — here’s when the first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • Amazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio: The Information

    The status of Amazon's discussions with MGM is unclear and it is possible no deal may result, the report said. The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise, also owns the Epix cable channel and makes TV shows, including popular shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, Vikings and Shark Tank. Amazon declined to comment on the report, saying it "doesn't comment on rumors or speculation".