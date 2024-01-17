Burst pipes at Decatur Middle cause 'substantial damage'

Jan. 17—Burst pipes from below-freezing temperatures caused flooding in Decatur Middle School on Monday evening, and as a result, the district closed the school for the rest of the week as they make repairs and assess damage.

Dwight Satterfield said in his 13 years as Decatur City Schools deputy superintendent, this has been the most damage he has seen at a school facility from weather-related issues.

"I have dealt with fires, pipes busting, storm damage from tornadoes and microbursts," Satterfield said. "This is the most substantial damage I have seen in a building in my 13 years in my position."

Satterfield said he was notified of the emergency by the school's fire alarm at approximately 5:26 p.m. Monday. He said steam from the burst pipes set off the alarm.

"Our security manager signed in on the camera system and he could tell that it was not a fire and that it was water flooding in the building," Satterfield said. "We got it shut off within an hour and isolated, but we had another coil bust over night."

Satterfield said the school operates on a chiller HVAC system which utilizes coils or pipes to hold water that absorb heat from the indoor air. A coil on top of one of the school's rooftop HVAC units had broken due to the below-freezing temperatures Monday evening, which caused the initial flooding.

"We cut off the valves and stopped the water going to that unit," Satterfield said. "Another coil broke on the roof, and did the same thing but it ran longer."

Satterfield said he contemplated turning the water off in the building, but knew if he did there would have been a possibility of the HVAC system freezing.

"If we would have cut all the water off in the chiller line, with temperatures down it would have frozen and we would have lost a $4 million unit," Satterfield said. "We lose a unit, you lose the whole school because you can't heat or cool. So, we took the lesser of the evils."

Satterfield said on Tuesday electricians were at the school isolating power in certain parts of the building. He said they will keep the boiler/chiller system running in order to prevent more damage from freezing weather.

One of Perry Electric's employees, Wayne Collins, was helping to clear ceiling tiles and other debris at the school Tuesday. "They're in a mess," he said.

As of Tuesday morning, damage was still being assessed but Satterfield estimated the district will make a $1 million insurance claim.

