Burst pipes leave dead plants, devastation at MSU's Butterfly House, greenhouses

EAST LANSING — Dan Bulkowski on Wednesday walked through Michigan State University's greenhouses, showing what remains from January's cold snap and winter storm after burst pipes wreaked havoc on the university's horticulture facilities: A nearly bare room with a few sad plants, many of them browner than normal and hanging on for life.

The plants the MSU greenhouse manager pointed out survived - barely - after being frozen for up to 10 days. They were more fortunate than the many others, which were a loss.

Less than 12% of the plants in two of MSU's 14 greenhouses survived the cold snap and the lack of warm air circulating in the greenhouses. All 14 greenhouses had damage to water pipes that help heat the facilities, and there was plant damage throughout.

The aftershock could mean not enough food for caterpillars in the Butterfly House, no Ficus trees for weddings and other on-campus events and less greenery on a campus known for its agriculture and plant life.

Bulkowski said the extent of the damage is still being evaluated, but studies for students in various disciplines and annual plant sales will still go on. Backdrops for events at the greenhouses - which often use the Ficus trees or other large plants - may be lean for years as new donations or clippings grow. Most of the plants in the Butterfly House, a popular destination for campus visitors, may need to be replaced, he said.

Michigan State University student Cailyn Kerner cleans up dead leaves from plants damaged from a freeze caused by pipes breaking at MSU's Department of Horticulture on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in East Lansing. Water pipes used to heat the greenhouses burst recently causing the temperature to drop and resulting in many dead plants.

"Hundreds of students come through the greenhouses every week and they are now," Bulkowski said. "The last weekend in February there's the Greater Lansing Orchid Society has their show here and we'll be able to do that."

Some of the plants and trees lost will take years to replace.

"The fiddle leaf fig? It's probably toast," said Bulkowski. "That was probably 20, 25 years old."

Much of the damage could be recovered fairly quickly. While there are some long-term plants like the Ficus, many of the plants are grown annually and can be replaced. But many older, well-established plants are gone.

They may be able to be propagated fairly easily, but it could take a decade or more to get mature Ficus plants that are as big as the ones that likely died, Bulkowski said.

Bulkowski said the two full greenhouses had house plants, tropicals and succulents. Because of the pipe breaks, hot water that normally radiates warm air around the greenhouses stopped flowing and the temperatures plummeted.

A third greenhouse, dedicated to butterflies and attracting more than 13,000 schoolkids a year pre-COVID, has many dead or potentially dead large plants and it will need some work to be able to support caterpillars again, Bulkowski said.

None of plants that were lost were "crown jewels" but some of them had been growing at MSU for decades, he said.

The MSU Conservatory, filled with tall Ficus plants and luscious green ferns and hosting more than 50 events including weddings each year, is currently a temporary graveyard for some of the tallest and oldest of the university's greenhouse plants.

How the plants froze

A pile of broken water heating pipes are stored in a scrap bin at Michigan State University's Department of Horticulture on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in East Lansing. Water pipes used to heat the greenhouses burst recently causing the temperature to drop and resulting in many dead plants.

Early during the cold snap, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Bulkowski got a call from one of the students working at the greenhouse.

It had been cold the previous day, which was initially chalked up to the subzero temperatures outside of the glass-walled greenhouses.

But soon enough, it was clear that there were burst pipes and the hot water that heats the greenhouses was not warming anything.

Many of the killed plants had gone unsold at an annual fall plant sale that focuses on house plants and succulents. An April 13 and 14 spring plant sale focuses more on vegetables and outdoor gardens since it's a time when the earliest vegetables are just starting to be planted.

Bulkowski said the incident could have been worse if it happened a few weeks later, instead of early January.

"If it were right now, or on March 1, that would be really bad," Bulkowski said.

Grasses damaged by the bursting of water pipes inside a greenhouse at Michigan State University's Department of Horticulture on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in East Lansing.

The greenhouses weren't the only facilities on campus damaged during the cold weather. Also in mid-January, a malfunctioning fire suppression system in the hockey offices of Munn Ice Arena spread water widely, including to office spaces, the practice shooting area and the team lounge.

He said the gardens may need support from the public in the near future - donated cuttings or plants to replenish their stock - but it is too early to put out a request for help.

"Watch our Facebook page," he said, "we'll let you know."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Burst pipes leave dead plants, devastation at MSU's Butterfly House, greenhouses