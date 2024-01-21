Burst water pipe causes landslide, road closures in Calabasas

A hillside pipe burst triggered a landslide that caused an intersection to shut down in Calabasas. The burst pipe was first reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Ruthwood Drive. Rushing water caused a landslide, which triggered debris and mud flow onto the road below. Video from the scene shows rocks and a large amount of mud, which led to portions of both streets being closed. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Jan. 20, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/burst-water-pipe-causes-landslide-closes-roads-in-calabasas/

