Burst water pipe in Hermosa Beach sends Redondo Beach residents scrambling

A burst water pipe in Hermosa Beach sent residents in Redondo Beach scrambling to help one another as water poured down local streets Sunday evening.

The incident, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department, occurred at around 8 p.m. when a pipe controlled by California Water Service burst in the area of Harper Avenue and Ormond Lane.

Crews with the Redondo Beach Fire Department responded to the scene as water could be seen rushing down neighborhood streets.

A Hermosa Beach water pipe burst and flooded streets in Redondo Beach on Nov. 26, 2023. (Greg Hancock)

Video of the incident obtained by KTLA shows a heavy downpour of water streaming down residential streets as first responders worked to get the situation under control.

It’s unclear what caused the pipe, which is in technically in Hermosa Beach, to burst, but by 9 p.m., officials in Redondo said, “The flooding hazard has been mitigated.”

