'Incredible 8 years': Mayor reflects on Augusta's successes in final state-of-the-city address

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., left, prays with Bridge Ministry of the CSRA Pastor Roger Gardner, center, and Destination Augusta President Bennish Brown, who served as master of ceremonies at Davis' last state-of-the-city address at Augusta Technical College on Thursday.

In his final state-of-the-city address, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. outlined the city’s achievements during his tenure.

“What an incredible eight years we’ve had,” Davis said. “What an incredible opportunity and time to lead Georgia’s second city.”

Davis cited the city’s COVID-19 response including $1.3 million in aid paid to nearly 200 local small businesses and $7.5 million in emergency rental, utility and other assistance affecting 3,300 residents, as well as administering some 56,000 vaccinations. During the height of the pandemic, Davis joined other Georgia mayors in opposition to Gov. Brian Kemp’s ban on mask mandates and other local government efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

In addition to the pandemic, Davis said Augustans were contending with the greatest economic disruption since the Great Depression and unprecedented social unrest centered on racism and systemic inequalities.

Davis said other achievements by the city during his tenure include:

Increasing the government minimum wage to $15 an hour

Installation of three solar farms on city property in 2016

Committing to converting 15%-20% of the city’s non-emergency fleet to low or zero emission by 2030

Installing electric vehicle charging stations at three city locations

Ending each of the last seven years with a budget surplus

Fully restoring with $18 million Augusta’s reserves depleted by the 2014 ice storm

Becoming one of just 119 U.S. cities with the highest Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of 1

Opening a $24 million new transit operations and maintenance center in the Regency Mall footprint

The arrival of Unisys, the first private investment associated with U.S. Army Cyber Command, in 2015

Augusta’s investment of $16.5 million for a parking garage associated with the state-funded $126 million Georgia Cyber Center

Taxslayer’s $8 million investment in a downtown Augusta headquarters

The $25 million Hyatt House hotel downtown

The city-financed $32 million Beacon Station apartment development and its recent sale

The $24 million private apartment development Millhouse Station downtown

The $26.5 million private Row House development on Wrightsboro Road

The anticipated $40 million “Standard on Telfair” apartment development downtown

Davis said he was “overcome with many emotions” as he ends his tenure, and that Augusta has moved beyond a place with unrealized potential.

“We’re no longer a city filled with potential – we’re a city bursting with opportunity; a city built to last; a city built Augusta-strong,” he said.

Consolidation with Richmond County in 1996 created the current "weak mayor" form of government in Augusta. The mayor serves as the face of the city but the Augusta Commission makes almost all significant decisions on spending, hiring and policy.

Davis couldn’t run for a third consecutive term due to Augusta’s term limits and two men, Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson, are in a June 21 runoff to assume the post. Both have promised immediate change, despite the limited power of Augusta’s mayor.

Davis’ final months have been marked by pending investigations by the state ethics commission and allegations of adultery with a city consultant alleged by his wife of 27 years, against whom he filed for divorce.

Attendance at the Thursday speech at Augusta Technical College was light. It included seven Augusta commissioners, a handful of Davis’ family members and a few local officials.

