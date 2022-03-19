Burt Adelman Is The Co-Founder & Independent Chairman of the Board of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) And Just Spent US$86k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Burt Adelman, the Co-Founder & Independent Chairman of the Board of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) recently shelled out US$86k to buy stock, at US$21.38 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verve Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder & Independent Chairman of the Board Burt Adelman was not their only acquisition of Verve Therapeutics shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$31.34 per share in a US$147k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$24.98. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Verve Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$24.66. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Verve Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Verve Therapeutics insiders own about US$121m worth of shares (which is 10.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Verve Therapeutics Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Verve Therapeutics insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Verve Therapeutics (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

