Burtchville woman sentenced to prison for fatal hit and run in August

St. Clair County Courthouse file photo, October 2021

Burtchville Township resident Jacalyn Reid was sentenced to 18 to 60 months in prison on Monday in connection with a fatal hit and run in August.

Reid appeared in St. Clair County Court after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and for driving while license suspended, revoked, or denied.

At approximately 11 p.m., Aug. 30 at the 3700 block of Dove Road in Port Huron Township, a patrol unit from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a separate incident when they discovered 40-year-old Port Huron Township resident Candy Trumbull in the roadway. She lived nearby and was assisting in slowing traffic for the incident to which the patrol unit was responding.

Trumbull had been struck by Reid’s vehicle. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Reid’s attorney, Joshua Rubin, said Reid has expressed remorse for the incident. Reid said Dove Road has a history of accidents and she wants to work on fixing that in the future.

“There is nothing I can say or do that will make this better,” she said. “I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Judge Daniel Damman said there is no sentence he nor St. Clair County Court can give that will make everyone satisfied. He said cases like this are devastating. However, Damman said that by Reid’s own words, she has traveled Dove Road many times and would have known about the previous accidents and its high traffic volume.

“At some point, (Reid) will be released from custody, go home and hug her children,” Damman said. “Candy will never have any of those things again.”

At sentencing, Robert Trumbull, Candy Trumbull’s father, said there is no way to prepare for a loss as he and the rest of the Trumbull family have experienced.

“Never in my 72 years of life have I anticipated burying any of my children,” he said.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Burtchville woman Jacalyn Reid sentenced for August hit and run