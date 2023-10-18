Burton man charged with child sexual offences at nursery

A man has been charged with three child sexual offences at a nursery in Staffordshire.

Craig Ordish, from Burton upon Trent, has been charged with the sexual assault of a girl under 13.

He has also been charged with two counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

The 38-year-old appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.

He has been remanded in custody until an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on 10 November, the force added.

