Burton man charged with murder for fatal stabbing in northern Beaufort County, police say

Beaufort County deputies have arrested 65-year-old Burton resident Roberto Solis Mayorga in connection to Thursday’s stabbing murder in the Laurel Village mobile home community, the Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday evening.

Solis Mayorga was charged Saturday with murder and is awaiting a bond hearing at the Beaufort County Detention Center. County judicial records show no prior criminal history for the man.

Officers arrived to the Shanklin Road residence just after 9 p.m. Thursday, finding a 29-year-old St. Helena man bleeding out from multiple stab wounds in the home’s driveway. First responders took the man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he died. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Police say Solis Mayorga and the St. Helena man were socializing outside the Laurel Village home Thursday night when an argument arose, leading to the fatal stabbing. Immediately after, Solis Mayorga fled the area in a blue and gray Ford F150, which was found Friday in Grays Hill and was impounded for evidence, according to a Friday afternoon alert from the Sheriff’s Office.

One person was inside the home when the incident took place, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens previously told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Thursday night’s fatal stabbing comes during an apparent surge in violent crime in the Burton area of northern Beaufort County. A Sunday drive-by shootout on Possum Hill Road left one Burton man dead and another with a gunshot wound to the arm. County deputies received at least two other reports of shots fired in the unincorporated community Tuesday night.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.