Burton man dead after gunfire exchanged between home and vehicle. Second man injured

A Sunday shootout in Burton left one man dead and a second man with a gunshot wound, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Possum Hill Road in Burton for a “shots fired” call at 8:55 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they were told by a witness that a brown or tan SUV-style vehicle drove past a residence and began firing at the home.

It was reported that the vehicle then turned around and came back toward the home from the opposite direction and began shooting again. This time, an occupant of the home returned fire.

Two homes, as well as a vehicle, were damaged by bullet strikes. No one inside the homes was injured by gunfire.

A short time later, at about 9:23 p.m., the Beaufort County Communications Center received a call for a disturbance at Beaufort Memorial Hospital with no additional information being available at the time.

Beaufort police responded and determined that there were two victims at the hospital with gunshot wounds. They had arrived in a gold-colored SUV matching the description of the brown or tan SUV-style vehicle involved in the shooting.

A 29-year-old Burton man, who was shot multiple times, died from his injuries. A second Burton man, also 29, was shot in the arm but survived.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and evaluate evidence collected from both the Possum Hill Road area and the vehicle found at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Investigator Kline at 843-255-3430 or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.