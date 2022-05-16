Burton man faces additional felony charge after police say he hit and hospitalized a child

A man initially charged in an April child neglect case now faces additional charges after police allege he hit the child, causing him to have a serious injury, officials say.

Isaiah Holmes, 31, of Burton, was charged Friday with causing great bodily harm to a child, court records show. Per the S.C. Code of Laws, causing great bodily harm to a child is a felony and, if convicted, Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison. Holmes had previously been charged in April by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of unlawful neglect. That charge is also a felony in South Carolina punishable by up to 10 years.

The suspected abuse took place between March 1 and April 16, 2022. Police allege Holmes hit the child, a 5-year-old, while he was “in his custody,” causing serious injuries and hospitalization, according to a warrant for Holmes’ arrest.

The additional charges come after forensic interviews were conducted, Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office said. A woman was also charged in relation to the case, he said. Information on her arrest and charges was not immediately available.

Holmes has been in custody at the detention center in Beaufort since April and was still there Monday, jail records show.

To report a case of suspected child abuse, you may call 911 or the Department of Social Services’ 24-hour hotline at 888-227-3487. For local resources, call Hopeful Horizons at 843-770-1070.