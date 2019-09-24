Burt's Bees and National Geographic want you to make a change for the planet

Beauty brand Burt's Bees has teamed up with National Geographic on an initiative to draw attention to the issue of climate change.

The US beauty label and the media giant have announced a social media blackout dubbed #NatureBlackout, timed to coincide with the UN Climate Summit. Following the blackout, the brand will appeal to its followers to make a #ChangeforNature pledge on September 26, with each new habit triggering a $10 donation to the National Geographic Society to focus on the reduction of plastic waste in the ocean.





"As a brand founded to connect people to nature, we must protect it," said Paula Alexander, Director of Sustainable Business and Innovation at Burt's Bees, in a statement.

"National Geographic is committed to generating solutions for a healthier and more sustainable future," added Valerie Craig, Vice President of Impact Initiatives at the National Geographic Society. "To date, we've awarded more than 14,000 grants for bold, innovative and transformative projects. One of our current priorities is researching solutions to prevent plastic waste from entering the ocean. We're thrilled that for each #ChangeforNature pledge, Burt's Bees will donate $10 to support our efforts to reduce individual plastic consumption and the flow of plastics into watersheds."





The beauty industry has seen a wave of sustainable initiatives recently. Earlier this year, Procter & Gamble-owned hair care brand Herbal Essences joined forces with waste management giant TerraCycle to launch a series of bottles comprising 25% beach plastic, while REN Clean Skincare has pledged to become completely "zero waste" by the year 2021. The personal care conglomerate Unilever recently unveiled a three-part plan to target plastic use in the US, including a pledge for 50% of its plastic packaging to be made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) content by the end of 2019, and Lush Cosmetics marked World Oceans Day this year with a limited-edition ‘Shark Fin Soap' that saw 100% of its sales proceeds directed to the Rob Stewart Sharkwater Foundation, which fights for the protection of the underwater predators.

For more information on the Burt's Bees initiative, see www.BurtsBees.com/ChangeForNature