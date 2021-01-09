The Burundian refugee soap maker who is fighting coronavirus in Kenya

Fernando Duarte - BBC World Service
Innocent Havyariama is seen bottling some soap
Innocent Havyarimana lowered the prices of his products when the pandemic struck

When Innocent Havyarimana started his soap-making business in Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp in early 2015, he was trying to move on from the traumatic events that had made him flee his native Burundi a year earlier.

Little did he know that his cottage enterprise would become a major weapon in the fight against coronavirus in one of the world's biggest settlements of its kind - Kakuma is home to almost 200,000 people.

As soon as the former chemistry student realised the importance of hand-washing in tackling the spread of Covid-19, he lowered prices and started to offer his products in smaller quantities and sizes, to make them more affordable.

"Everyone needs soap but not everybody is able to afford it. So I lowered the prices, as it was more important to protect people than to think of profit," the 35-year-old tells the BBC.

"I had to increase my production by 75% to meet the demand when the pandemic started, so Covid-19 has been good for my business.

"But I made sure I gave free soap to vulnerable people such as the elderly and the disabled."

A bustling street in the Kakuma camp
Kakuma, in north-west Kenya, is one of the world's largest refugee camps, hosting almost 200,000 people

Mr Havyarimana's initiative has been praised by the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, which often highlights the contribution of refugee entrepreneurs to their host communities.

"The refugees are playing a pivotal role in helping contain the spread of Covid-19 in Kakuma," Eujin Byun, a spokesperson for UNHCR in Kenya tells the BBC.

"They helped in many ways, from disseminating information about the virus to helping people take the necessary measures."

'Looking after each other'

She added that she was not surprised by Mr Havyarimana's decision to lower prices.

"Refugees are very community-oriented and they will look after each other. They have previously stepped up and helped us do our jobs in situations like that."

Mr Havyarimana currently employs 42 people in his business, named Glap Industries - short for God Loves All People. The bulk of the workers are refugees but 18 are Kenyans from the town of Kakuma.

Glap supplies local businesses and institutions outside the camp and even relief agencies.

Innocent Havyarimana and part of his staff
Innocent Havyarimana is keen to mentor other camp residents

"The agencies buy my soaps to give away to refugees who cannot afford them and for their own staff too," the Burundian proudly notes.

Mr Havyarimana is not the only local soap merchant, but he does not fear the competition, and in fact offers classes to teach people how to make cleaning products.

"I want to mentor women and younger people so they can have an opportunity to become self-reliant and improve their lives like I did," he says.

"I want to help the community in any way I can."

Efforts like his may have helped keep Covid-19 at bay in Kakuma.

The most recent UNHCR figures, dating from 24 December, show that there had been 341 confirmed cases with 19 people under medical care. There have been 10 deaths from the virus.

Kenya has registered nearly 100,000 cases nationally, with around 1,700 deaths, health ministry figures show.

Burundian refugees in Tanzania
Burundians fled their homes in large numbers in the wake of violence and instability that began in 2015

Political instability and violence have forced more than 300,000 people to flee Burundi to neighbouring African countries in the last decade, according to the UNHCR.

Mr Havyarimana was in the middle of his chemistry studies at the University of Burundi when he left. He says his life was in danger and that he was receiving death threats from relatives of his late mother, who also seized his home.

After arriving in Kakuma, he wanted to make money for himself, rather than relying on humanitarian aid.

'No idea how to make soap'

The camp sits in an isolated and arid region where the provision of basic services is a challenge for relief agencies.

Exploring the region, Mr Havyarimana noticed there was not a soap factory, which meant that cleaning products had to be brought from elsewhere.

"I had no idea of how to make soap, so I started surfing the web for some knowledge," he explains.

A soap-making workshop in Kakuma
Innocent Havyarimana is now passing on his knowledge of soap making by organising workshops

He later enrolled in a soap-making course offered by the World Lutheran Federation aid agency, and with a loan from a former classmate in Burundi, he started the business alongside two helpers.

He also received grants from relief agencies including the UNHCR and NGOs such as the African Entrepreneur Collective (AEC), which says it has supported more then 18,000 refugee entrepreneurs.

'Lifeline for the community'

"Innocent's story shows how refugees can contribute to their host communities in a number of ways," Julienne Oyler, the AEC's chair, tells the BBC.

"Camps like Kakuma are so isolated that entrepreneurs like him are a lifeline to basic goods and services at a time of lockdowns and other restrictions."

A 2018 World Bank study identified over 2,000 businesses in Kakuma and estimated that they contributed more than $50m (£37m) to the local economy every year.

You may also be interested in:

Michelle Richey, a lecturer in technology and entrepreneurship at the UK's Loughborough University specialising in refugee business ventures, says people like Mr Havyarimana are very import in changing the general perception of refugees.

"The human potential within refugees shows when we give them chances to work instead of just focusing on humanitarian issues," she says.

"We can help those people have some control of their lives again after all they have been through."

Starting a thriving business is not the only change in Mr Havyarimana's life since arriving in Kakuma. In 2017, he married Aline, a fellow Burundian refugee he met at the camp.

They have two sons, and the youngest one, Prince, was born in late November.

Map
Map

Mr Havyarimana speaks with fondness about life in Kenya but he dreams of being resettled in Australia or Canada.

"I like Kakuma a lot, but I want to give my wife and kids a better life," he says.

In the meantime, Mr Havyarimana is focusing on expanding his ways to help the community, and as well as offering 21 kinds of soap and cleaning products, he has devised a hand sanitiser created from aloe vera grown in a patch just outside his workshop.

"Coronavirus has affected the whole world but for us here in Kakuma, it has made it even more important that we clean our hands in any we can," he says.

Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Raffensperger escorted out of Ga. Capitol after it was surrounded by pro-Trump mob

    Militiamen and Trump supporters on Wednesday in Atlanta surrounded the state’s capitol building in search of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperper.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • Perdue concedes race to Jon Ossoff, sealing control of Senate for Democrats

    With the country in turmoil, Georgia Sen. David Perdue has chosen not to put out an official statement on the riots, has not tweeted since Jan. 3 and has yet to concede to Jon Ossoff, even down a full percentage point in the vote.

  • NJ Congressman Andy Kim Helps Clean Up Capitol Building Following Riot

    Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) decided to help out ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) officers to clean up the trash in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill siege on Thursday morning. A helping hand: The 38-year-old U.S. Representative from New Jersey’s Third Congressional District assisted officers after seeing the mess left by the pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, according to Associated Press.

  • Air Force Demotes Former General as IG Report Reveals Details of Illicit Affair

    Maj. Gen Peter Gersten retired as a colonel effective Jan. 1, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military.com.

  • 10 things you need to know today: January 8, 2021

    1.A growing number of lawmakers and other officials on Thursday called for President Trump to resign or be removed from office after he provoked a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building. Lawmakers fled the Senate and House chambers as rioters broke windows and ransacked offices Wednesday, trying to get Congress to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. They failed, as lawmakers later returned and certified Biden's win. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. Pence reportedly is opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment, which provides ways to remove a president unable to carry out their duties. Pelosi said Congress would consider impeachment if Pence does nothing. [Bloomberg, The New York Times] 2.U.S. health officials reported a record 4,051 coronavirus deaths on Thursday. It was the second single-day record in a row, and the first time U.S. COVID-19 deaths had ever exceeded 4,000 in a single day. In California, more than 1,000 people have died of the virus in the past two days, with one person dying of COVID-19 every eight minutes in Los Angeles County. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told NPR on Thursday the increase in coronavirus cases is likely a reflection of people traveling over the holidays and attending gatherings. "We believe things will get worse as we get into January," he said, but people can still do their part to "blunt that acceleration" by wearing masks and social distancing. [CNN, NPR] 3.Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday became the first members of President Trump's Cabinet to resign over Wednesday's attack on the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob. "Yesterday our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed," wrote Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). In a letter to Trump, DeVos said "there is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation." Earlier Thursday, former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney stepped down as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland. "I can't stay here," he said. "Not after yesterday." Former Attorney General William Barr said Trump's conduct was a "betrayal of his office and supporters." [The Wall Street Journal, NBC News] 4.The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., on Thursday declined to rule out charging President Trump with inciting a riot at the Capitol. Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said the Justice Department was weighing criminal charges against anyone who played a role in storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Trump. Hours before the riot, Trump urged a crowd to "go wild" at the Capitol to get lawmakers to overturn the election result. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called for "trial by combat" to settle allegations of election fraud, which courts and state election officials from both parties have rejected as false."We're looking at all actors here," Sherwin said. [CNBC] 5.President Trump posted a brief video on Twitter on Thursday acknowledging his defeat in the presidential election for the first time, less than two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. "A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," Trump said. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power." Trump also denounced the mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol in a failed effort to get Congress to overturn Biden's election win. Trump, who said shortly after the attack that he "loved" the "very special" people in the mob, said Thursday that he was "outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," and that lawbreakers "will pay." Biden said Trump incited the mob, and noted that if Black Lives Matter protesters had attacked the Capitol they would have been "treated very, very differently from the mob of thugs" who attacked it Wednesday. [The New York Times, CNN] 6.Facebook announced Thursday that it was extending a temporary block on President Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the suspension was necessary because Trump's encouragement of a mob before it stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday showed that he planned to "use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transfer of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden." Zuckerberg said the risks of letting Trump continue to use the company's platforms were "simply too great," so it was "extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete." Twitter temporarily locked Trump's account Wednesday and threatened "permanent suspension," saying Trump had committed "severe" violations of the company's civil integrity policy. [Facebook, USA Today] 7.Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it was canceling plans to publish a book by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) due to his leadership of a group of Republican lawmakers to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Critics accused Hawley, who challenged the Electoral College votes of several states President-elect Joe Biden won, of helping to incite the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Hawley's book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, was set to be released in June. "We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement. "As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat." [The New York Times] 8.President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday formally introduced Washington, D.C. Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee for attorney general. After four years of President Trump's "contempt for our democracy," Biden said the extensively experienced Garland, whom former President Barack Obama nominated to the Supreme Court but Republicans blocked, would help "restore the honor" of a badly damaged Justice Department. "As everyone who watched yesterday's events in Washington now understands, if they did not understand before, the rule of law is not just some lawyers' turn of phrase, it is the very foundation of our democracy,” Garland said. Biden also reportedly rounded out his Cabinet selections Thursday with the addition of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) as labor secretary and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) as commerce secretary. [The Associated Press, The New York Times] 9.U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned Thursday after facing harsh criticism for his force's failure to prevent a pro-Trump mob from storming the Capitol building on Wednesday. His boss, House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving, also resigned, as did the Senate's sergeant-at-arms, Michael Stenger. The riot briefly delayed Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Sund said his department had planned to handle a free-speech demonstration, but were not expecting a violent siege. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had called for Sund to step down. Critics said it was inexcusable for the Capitol Police to be so unprepared, because far-right extremists had been vowing for months to show up in force in Washington, D.C., to overturn the election result. [NBC News, The New York Times] 10.The U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday night that Officer Brian Sicknick has died from injuries incurred during Wednesday's siege of the Capitol by a mob of people who wanted Congress to overturn President Trump's loss. Sicknick "was responding to the riots" and "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol Police said in a statement. The homicide unit from the D.C. Metropolitan Police and federal agencies are involved in the investigation of Sicknick's death, Capitol Police said. Sicknick is the fifth person whose death is tied to the Capitol insurgency. A Capitol Police officer fatally shot one participant, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, and three other people were killed during medical emergencies, including Rosanne Boyland, 34, who was reportedly crushed to death during the unrest. [The Washington Post]More stories from theweek.com Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten' Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl's killer

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court adjourned on Thursday without deciding whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 murder of a American journalist Daniel Pearl. The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody while his lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another court’s ruling last month that ordered his release. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Some Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem Palestinians wary of vaccine

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (Reuters) -As Israel leads the world in the rate of coronavirus vaccination, some of its Arab citizens and Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem are regarding the shot with suspicion. In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for vaccines has been low among Arabs, who make up 21% of Israel's population, and Jerusalem Palestinians. Israel launched its vaccination drive on Dec. 19 with supplies from Pfizer Inc's. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 17.5% of the population - and 70% of citizens aged 60 or older - had received their first shots.

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • Pence reportedly expected to attend the inauguration as Trump potentially leaves for Mar-a-Lago

    President Trump may not be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but it appears his vice president will.Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden's inauguration, Politico reported on Thursday and CNN confirmed. The decision to do so, Politico reports, became "easier" after Trump publicly lambasted Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election, despite his lack of authority to do so."It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now," a person close to Pence told Politico.Trump had been publicly pressuring Pence to somehow prevent Biden's win from being certified by Congress this week, but Pence, who oversaw the counting of electoral votes, said "my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Trump reacted by attacking him on Twitter, claiming he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."Trump has not officially confirmed whether he'll attend the inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won in a landslide, but Politico reports he has told staff he doesn't expect to do so. He may also leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before, according to the report, and potentially have a rally the day of. A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies told CNN on Thursday, "We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there."More stories from theweek.com Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten' Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Auschwitz hoodie, nooses and Confederate flags on show during Capitol riots

    Several racist symbols were seen amid the insurrection on Wednesday

  • Black woman says group of Trump supporters attacked her

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Biden says Trump incited 'domestic terrorists' at U.S. Capitol

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that President Donald Trump fomented Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol, calling it one of the darkest days in the history of the country and an assault on democracy. Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was introducing nominees for his Justice Department, called the Trump supporters who forced their way into the Capitol building "domestic terrorists".

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground