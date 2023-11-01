Bury Council electric vehicles delivered to cut CO2 emissions

A council has taken delivery of 10 electric vehicles as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral.

The vehicles will replace old diesel vans at Bury Council with a further five electric vehicles to be delivered by the end of 2023.

It forms part of the council's £8.5m vehicle replacement programme and will be used by several departments.

Councillor Alan Quinn said the delivery would be "good for our environment and the air we all breathe".

The vehicles will be cheaper to maintain and will reduce the council's CO2 emissions, the authority said.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service in March, the council appointed electric vehicle charging network Be EV to install more than 30 new charging points.

