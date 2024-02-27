Can you bury a loved one in your backyard in Illinois? Here’s what the law says

As Americans’ views on death have evolved, so have our practices on disposing of and memorializing deceased loved ones.

Hundreds of years ago, as it was more common for people to die at home, the connection to an individual’s property remained strong even in death.

Burying loved ones on family land and in family cemeteries on their property was a way to keep them close.

It was even fashionable to have picnics among the dead, according to Woodvale Cemetery.

But as family units changed, family groups spread out geographically and the population grew, cemeteries as we know them today became the norm.

But is it still possible to bury a loved one at home in the U.S.?

Are home burials legal in Illinois?

There are no state laws prohibiting home burials in Illinois.

However, it is recommended that you check local ordinances regarding permitting and process requirements specific to your municipality.

Depending on where you live, zoning laws may prohibit home burials if you don’t own the land, if you live in close proximity to your neighbors, or if you intend to bury the person on land that is prone to erosion and run-off.

Illinois is one of the few states that requires the involvement of a licensed funeral director to facilitate a home burial.

Illinois has no embalming requirements, according to NOLO.

A home burial may not be the best option if you or your family don’t intend to maintain a connection to the land where your loved one is buried.

