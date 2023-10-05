Bus accident in Italy: Foreign Ministry confirms death of 9 Ukrainians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed the death of 9 Ukrainians in an accident with a tourist bus on 3 October near the Italian Venice in Mestre.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Foreign Ministry Speaker, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency; European Pravda

Details: Nikolenko said the Venice police confirmed the death of nine Ukrainians and the injury of six.

Quote: "Ukrainian consuls will visit the injured citizens in hospital today, get acquainted with their condition and provide them with the necessary consular assistance."

Background: Earlier, the prefecture of Venice reported nine Ukrainians killed in an accident in Mestre.

The prefecture reports that 21 people were killed in the accident: 9 Ukrainians, 4 Romanians, 3 Germans, 2 Portuguese, a Croat, a South African and an Italian. The last one was the driver.

The bus crashed on Tuesday, 3 October, shortly before 20:00, for reasons that have not yet been established. It was taking tourists to a campsite.

The bus flew off the overpass and fell down. Some reports indicate that the bus was running on methane, fell on power lines and caught fire. Investigative actions are ongoing.

