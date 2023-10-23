Bus arrest: Met Police officer investigated for racial assault of woman

A Metropolitan Police officer is being investigated for racially aggravated assault and false imprisonment after a woman was wrongly arrested for bus fare evasion in front of her young son.

Footage of the woman - showing her being handcuffed as her child cried in Croydon, south London - was posted on social media.

It was later confirmed that she had paid the fare.

The officer is also under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "It's important to emphasise that this development does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the CPS for a charging decision and also decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.

"Representatives for the woman and the officer have been advised of this update and we will keep them informed throughout our investigation."