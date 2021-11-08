Bus carrying 30 middle schoolers crashes into creek
The injuries to students and the bus driver appear to be minor. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing three additional charges stemming from the car crash last week that left a woman dead.
The recovery operation required special underwater retrieval equipment and a coordinated effort between several organizations
Lilium/Handout via REUTERS“Roads and bridges” has become shorthand for America’s pitiful infrastructure. Of the $1 trillion package finally passed by the House, just $110 billion actually goes to ground infrastructure. The program comes late. Decades of neglect and underfunding have left us with the scaffolding of the past century, not a framework for this one. Compared to other advanced economies, we’re playing catchup rather than leaping ahead. (China is building 162 new airports, we have buil
Data: Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (Cox Automotive); Chart: Axios VisualsAnyone who’s shopped for a car this year knows that new ones are hard to get and used ones have gotten way more expensive. And we know why: There's a global shortage of all the computer chips modern-day cars require. But October’s used car price growth still managed to shock even the experts.The latest: The industry’s key index of used vehicle prices jumped another 9.2% over the span of just a month. That puts the index
Bring a Trailer auction site has the classic SUV for sale, and it looks to be in great shape. The big GMC features a 350-cubic-inch V-8, plaid bench seats, and AM radio.
General Motors Co's Cadillac brand is gearing up to challenge Tesla Inc and other rivals in the luxury electric vehicle market with a new electric utility vehicle and nearly 40% fewer U.S. dealers than it had in 2018, the brand's global chief told Reuters. Cadillac has largely completed a restructuring of its U.S. dealer network and expects to have 560 dealers by the end of this year, compared with about 920 three years ago, said Rory Harvey, head of the global Cadillac brand. GM has booked a total of $274 million in costs during 2020 and 2021 related to the effort to buy out Cadillac dealers who were not prepared to invest $200,000 to $500,000 per store in the equipment and training to support the brand's shift to an all-electric vehicle lineup, planned by 2030.
It’s a tiny bit more fun than an M5 Competition—and way more expensive. Is that a good deal?
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida recently revealed his thoughts on the long-awaited next-generation Nissan GT-R. Put another way, despite an all-new platform, it sure seems likely that the next GT-R will still be powered by some form of internal-combustion engine. This, despite many high-end brands shifting to all-electric lineups, even some of the ones you'd least expect, as well as Nissan's own Infiniti.
Two Gatik trucks have been running without a safety driver on a seven mile loop 12 hours a day since August - a first for the trucking industry.
The company will invest in electric-car-charging infrastructure by installing Level 2 chargers in areas across the U.S. and Canada where they are most lacking.
The General Motors-owned brand expects to have only 560 US dealerships by the end of the year—a 40% drop from three years ago.
The chronic lack of lorry drivers in the US is adding to supply chain woes - and could get worse.
The classic compact sports sedan in eight flavors from $355 a month.
Brazil's Embraer on Monday became the latest planemaker to unveil concepts for environmentally friendly air travel, including a dual-fuelled propellor plane, as aviation faces mounting pressure to tackle global warming. The world's third-largest planemaker unveiled the proposals to coincide with the COP26 climate gathering in Glasgow, calling them a "building block" towards reaching aviation industry targets of net-zero emissions by 2050. In a virtual presentation, Embraer outlined four concepts grouped under the family "Energia" with various combinations of range and technology like fuel cells or hydrogen power, adding it sees a potential maret for some 4,000 airplanes.