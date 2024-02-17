Bus carrying 6th-grade students on field trip to SeaWorld catches on fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bus caught fire on the Florida Turnpike Friday night according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said the bus was transporting a 6th-grade class from SeaWorld Orlando when the trip back home was cut short at around 8:30 p.m.

Florida doctors pull 150 live parasites from man’s nose

Fire crews said the bus had pulled over, and everyone on board was safely evacuated and uninjured before the fire started.

According to Broward County Public Schools, the chaperones, a School Resource Officer and an Assistant Principal, took the kids to a nearby rest area as they waited for a replacement charter bus.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there was a total of 42 children and two adults on the bus when it went up in flames.

St. Lucie County Fire District

St. Lucie County Fire District

St. Lucie County Fire District



FHP said the southbound lanes on the turnpike were closed for a while and the bus was later towed.

Jason Kelce to return Super Bowl luchador mask after family asks for it back

In a statement to WTVJ, Broward County Public Schools released the following:

“All students, chaperones and the bus driver safely evacuated prior to the fire starting. No one was hurt. The chaperones, including a School Resource Officer and Assistant Principal, escorted the students to the Turnpike rest stop to wait for a replacement bus,” BCPS spokesperson stated. “All students were safe during this time and the school’s principal remained in communication with the students’ parents and guardians regarding this situation.”

According to the FHP, the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.