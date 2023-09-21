Bus carrying students to Pennsylvania band camp overturns in New York, killing 1

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- One person was killed Thursday and multiple others were injured after a school bus carrying Long Island, N.Y., high-school students to a Pennsylvania band camp crashed about 60 miles north of New York City.

Though initial reports differed on the number injured, at least one report stated that at least 46 were injured, including five people who are listed in critical condition.

The injured include children, according to reports.

Emergency responders and school-district officials were at the crash scene in Orange County, according to ABC News, citing officials with the Farmingdale School District.

The bus, which was carrying scores of people, overturned on Interstate 84 at about 1:12 p.m. EDT. Reports indicated that the majority of bus occupants were students.

The interstate was shut down in the immediate area, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.