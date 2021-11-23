Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45
A bus carrying people home to North Macedonia from a tourist trip to Istanbul crashed in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people
Seven passengers were able to escape and are in stable condition, per Bulgarian National Television
"A terrible tragedy has occurred,” said North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to the press in Sofia. "Northern Macedonia has lost 46 people including young children."Previously, officials had recorded that the bus carrying North Macedonian tourists caused the death of at least 45 people, including 12 children.The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, the officials said.Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to the Pirogov emergency hospital in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and were in a stable condition, hospital staff said. They had suffered burns and one had a broken leg.
Twelve children were confirmed among the dead, according to the North Macedonia chief prosecutor, Ljubomir Joveski. Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov told reporters at the crash site that he had "never in my life seen something more horrifying." Borislav Sarafov, chief of Bulgaria’s national investigation service, confirmed that 52 people were on the bus.
A bus carrying tourists from North Macedonia crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria before daybreak on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including 12 children, Bulgarian officials said. The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, authorities said. Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to the Pirogov emergency hospital in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and were in a stable condition, hospital staff said.
