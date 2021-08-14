Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously

New York State Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a tour bus on I-90 in the town of Brutus, Cayuga County. (New York State Police)
·1 min read

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway and rolled over in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said. 

The bus landed on its side in the grass around 12:40 p.m. along the highway's westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Syracuse. 

Some 57 people were aboard, and all were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious, state police said. 

It's unclear why the bus veered off the road, troopers said in a news release. Police photos showed papers and other items strewn around the white bus as it rested on the road shoulder. 

The bus was headed to Niagara Falls from the Fishkill area in the Hudson Valley and the passengers included children, said Auburn Community Hospital spokesperson Matthew Chadderdon.

Auburn received about 27 patients, including the driver, and was assessing their conditions, Chadderdon said. Three were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Upstate is the area's top-level trauma center, a hospital especially equipped to handle serious injuries. 

Upstate received 25 patients in all, spokesperson Darryl Geddes said. He couldn't immediately provide information on their conditions.

It wasn’t immediately clear what company or agency owned the bus, or what caused the crash.

One westbound lane was closed until early evening, and traffic was backed up for miles, the state police said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nicaragua police arrest manager of newspaper critical of president

    In a statement, national police said it had arrested Juan Hollman Chamorro for customs fraud, as well as laundering money, property and assets, adding to a mounting crackdown against the paper and other critics of the Ortega administration. A day before Friday's raid on La Prensa, the paper said it was no longer able to put out a print edition because the government was withholding paper from it. On Friday night, Ortega had accused the newspaper of "lies, slander, defamation, money laundering and not paying taxes."

  • Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he had approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan. In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, arguing that Afghan forces had to fight back against Taliban forces sweeping through the country. "Based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel," Biden said.

  • How to talk to the young about death

    When I was 16, my uncle died unexpectedly - my first exposure to the death of a loved one. Upon hearing the news, my dad got on a plane and flew to the West Coast to be with my aunt and cousins. When he returned, there was no conversation beyond "Uncle Jimmy died." My mother died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease, when I was in my late 20s and my father died of cancer four years later. Having never witnessed the grieving process up close before, I felt like something was

  • Study: Kids' firearms injuries jumped in 2020

    Hospital visits by children injured by firearms rose by nearly 40% during 2020, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics. The soaring numbers coincided with record increases in gun sales during the pandemic, the researchers said. The firearm-related visits by children from birth to 18 rose significantly compared to the preceding three years, even as total hospital visits by children declined in 2020, the researchers said.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most importan

  • Tucker Carlson Mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Fear Of Being Raped During Capitol Riot

    The Fox News host derided the congresswoman, who recently spoke about the sexualized violence she feared during the Jan. 6 siege by Trump supporters.

  • Infrastructure bill to help truck driver shortage

    As a driver shortage worsens, trucking groups are pleased to see the inclusion of legislation in the infrastructure bill that aims to attract more trucker candidates.

  • MLB's Field of Dreams game was the most watched regular season game since 2005

    Thursday's game in Iowa peaked with just more than six million viewers, and was the most streamed regular season game in Fox Sports history.

  • The intro to MLB's Field of Dreams Game was a masterclass in nostalgia

    Kevin Costner is back in Iowa.

  • Acura Is Bringing Back the Integra in 2022

    We don't have many details for now, but we're cautiously optimistic about the return of Acura's legendary sport compact nameplate.

  • New spy photos show Corvette prototypes, possibly hybrid, testing alongside Acura NSX

    Spies caught a few C8 Chevrolet Corvette prototypes testing alongside an Acura NSX in rural Michigan this week, lending credence to ongoing rumors of electrified variants of GM's mid-engine sports car. At launch, the C8 Corvette was expected to generally follow previous generations' powertrain hierarchy, with the potential addition of hybrid or even battery-electric models. The notion of a halo performance hybrid model named "Zora" intended to compete with the world's hypercars has even been floated, but so far, GM remains relatively mum on what to expect from its quicker C8 models.

  • 2021 Pebble Beach and Monterey Car Week Live Blog

    Sights, sounds, and latest news from the return of the country's most interesting car gathering.

  • Pininfarina Unveils the First Road-Ready Battista EV Hypercar, and It’s a 1,900 HP Beast

    The automaker delivers on the promise it made in 2019.

  • Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel

    Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America because the side air bags can explode without warning and hurl shrapnel into the cabin. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says the recall covers covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickups from the 2015 through 2020 model years. Also included are some previous generation Ram 1500 pickups known as the Classic, from 2015 through 2020.

  • Federal government to require vaccines for air, rail travellers

    Ottawa will soon require that air and train travellers, as well as federal employees, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • 4 Vehicles Owned By Tom Hanks For Sale At Monterey Car Week

    You might want to disinfect these first…

  • ‘The semi was airborne.’ KY nurse on trip to see injured brother helps crash victims

    “I’m honestly glad that God gave me the knowledge and the skills to do what I did.”

  • The 2022 Lamborghini Countach Is an 800-HP Nostalgia Bomb on Wheels

    The reborn Countach, now with throwback looks, standard hybrid tech, and a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12. All yours for $2.64 million.

  • Tesla Batteries May Last Longer Than You Think

    In other words, their driving range capabilities diminish over time and with use. According to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) just-released impact report, its vehicles' battery degradation is extremely minimal. As part of Tesla's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, management acknowledges that focusing on battery longevity is a superior path toward this goal, relative to battery recycling.

  • Popular American Cars the Year You Were Born

    The top American-made cars have changed a great deal from 1950 to today. Look back in time and see which make and model was trending in your birth year.

  • Awesome E-Bikes You Can Buy Right Now

    Commuter, cargo, cruiser, road, and mountain—electric bikes for every type of rider (and budget).