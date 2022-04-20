Bus driver accused of assaulting girl on school bus, faces federal charges

A school bus driver in Rochester has been accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl on a school bus last month and is facing several federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Tomas Rosario, 74, was charged with attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and attempted tampering with a witness in federal court, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a March 11 complaint of a sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl riding in a school van last month.

Rosario was a driver for Monroe School Transportation Inc. at the time, but was "immediately removed" from service last month after the company received a complaint about him , said Edward Flavin a spokesman for National Express Transportation, the company that operates the Rochester-based Monroe Transportation.

Rosario, he said, "is no longer our employee and we are cooperating fully with authorities."

According to the criminal complaint, filed last week in U.S. District Court, Rosario is accused of touching the teen inappropriately several times and having inappropriate sexual discussions with the teen on the way to and from school when the pair were the only two occupants in the van on March 10. The girl reminded Rosario that cameras were operating within the van. Police later reviewed that surveillance video as part of the investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rosario is also accused of warning the girl not to tell anyone about their interaction "because he could have a big problem," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

One day after the incident, Rosario allegedly approached the teen inside a Rochester grocery store and again warned her not to tell anyone about the encounter, which was captured by store security cameras, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on March 10, 2022 was captured on surveillance cameras that were installed inside a Monroe School Transportation van.

"I am extremely heartbroken by this situation," Rochester City School District spokeswoman Marisol Ramos-Lopez said on Tuesday as she confirmed that Rosario was not a district employee.

Story continues

Rosario is also accused of giving the girl his phone number and driving her past his home, allegedly telling her that she should call him if she does not want to go to school one day.

Rochester police last week obtained a warrant and searched Rosario's mobile phone last week and recovered images of child pornography.

If convicted, the charges carry a penalty of 5 to 20 years in prison.

Federal and local prosecutors are also considering sexual abuse charges against Rosario. He is in federal custody and a bail hearing is scheduled to take place next week.

Flavin said that Rosario started working for Monroe School Transportation in 2018 and "to our knowledge, the former driver did not have any prior complaints."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI at (585) 546-2220.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bus driver accused of assaulting girl on school bus, faces federal charges