Bus driver accused of assaulting student in Catawba County

A bus driver is accused of assaulting a student in Catawba County, investigators said.

It happened Wednesday evening, according to Catawba County Schools. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Claremont Elementary School bus route for an assault by a bus driver.

The district said the driver has been suspended with pay as the investigation unfolds.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the law enforcement authorities as they conduct their investigation,” their statement reads.

Investigators are reviewing video from bus cameras as they look into the case.

At this time, no charges have been filed, Catawba County Schools said.

The district has 168 full-time bus drivers and 40 subs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

