A Cleveland County Schools bus driver was arrested on Thursday after police say she drove a bus full of children while under the influence.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the state Highway Patrol was contacted by the school resource officer at Union Elementary School in to assist with a possible impaired driving investigation.

Troopers investigated Raven Ross Fite, of Lawndale for driving while impaired.

"We issued a barrage of standard field sobriety tests and at that point an opinion was formed she had ingested a sufficient amount of an impairing substance and she was taken into custody without incident," said Trooper Raymond Pierce.

Fite consented to a blood draw to test for alcohol and drugs, but those results have not been returned yet, Pierce said.

Fite was taken into custody without incident.

After completion she was transported to the Cleveland County sheriff’s Office for processing and given a $2,500 bond for driving while impaired.

Police lights

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Bus driver accused of driving school bus while intoxicated