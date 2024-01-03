Bus driver attack prompts local district to change response to policy violators

Dayton Public Schools is changing the way it handles policy violators in the wake of a violent attack on a district bus driver.

Interim Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said that the previous protocol was to issue trespass notices and only get the police involved for any subsequent violations.

“Moving forward, the District will immediately involve the police and file criminal charges for any policy violations,” Lawrence said in a statement released Wednesday.

The district noted that some examples of violations that would warrant police include but are not limited to a member of the public boarding a bus without authorization, threatening an employee, and being on District property without permission.

“This proactive change aims to enhance the safety and security of all Dayton Public Schools employees, with a focus on safeguarding bus drivers,” Lawrence said.

This comes after the mother of a student boarded a bus at Emerson Academy last month and attacked a driver.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Mar’Tia Franklin, 29, was upset and accused the driver of purposefully leaving her child at the bus stop. Video from inside the bus showed Franklin getting on the bus after the children got off and began hitting the driver and grabbing her hair.

Franklin was indicted on one count of felonious assault on Dec. 29.