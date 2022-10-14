Bus driver case still will probably see delay

Oct. 14—CATLETTSBURG — A former Carter County bus driver charged over the summer with possession of child sexual abuse material will probably see his case kicked down the road, his attorney said Thursday.

Darrin Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg, is currently facing a 15-count indictment charging him with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. He is scheduled for trial on Jan. 23.

At Thursday's hearing in Boyd County Circuit Court, attorney Tanner Hesterberg told Judge John Vincent the trial date will probably be bunted down the road, due to review of the material by an electronics expert and issues with a sick colleague getting back on his feet.

Due to the manpower shortage at the firm, Hesterberg said it's likely that will delay the case as his colleague continues to recover from an extensive surgery.

He also noted there will have to be a time set up for the expert to take take a gander at the evidence because such material cannot leave the possession of the police for viewing.

Vincent set a pre-trial date for Dec. 1 in order to see where the case is at.

Rose is accused of possessing more than a 1,400 images of child sexual abuse material at his home in Catlettsburg, following an investigation by the Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes unit.

According to court records, some of the children in the images appeared to infants.

Following his arrest on June 15, the Carter County school system said an investigation revealed no children in the schools were harmed.

