Bus Driver Charged With DUI in Madison County | September 26, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.

SAG-AFTRA members voted overwhelmingly on Monday to authorize a strike against the video game industry. The union -- which includes video game performers like voice, motion capture and stunt actors -- has been negotiating a contract for over a year with a collection of studios, like Epic, EA, Activision and more. “After five rounds of bargaining, it has become abundantly clear that the video game companies aren’t willing to meaningfully engage on the critical issues: compensation undercut by inflation, unregulated use of AI and safety,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement.