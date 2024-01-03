Bus driver dies more than 2 weeks after UC Santa Cruz campus crash

(BCN) — The driver of a Santa Cruz METRO bus that crashed into a wall on the University of California at Santa Cruz campus last month has died.

In a social media post Saturday, Dan Stevenson’s union confirmed the long-time driver died Dec. 28 following the Dec. 12 crash.

Study shows CA farmworkers earned less after overtime wage bill passed

Stevenson “was a genuinely kind-hearted person dedicated to serving his community. Dan also showed unwavering dedication to his union, advocating for the rights of himself and his colleagues,” according to the post from the SMART Transportation Union Local 0023. “He played a pivotal role during our 37-day strike in 2005, consistently offering his support wherever it was needed. The METRO family will deeply miss him.”

In a message posted to the school’s website, UCSC chancellor Cynthia Larive and executive vice chancellor Lori Kletzer also confirmed Stevenson’s death and offered condolences to his family and friends.

“Dan served our community for more than 25 years as both a METRO driver and then a Campus Transit driver. He was a valued employee,” their message reads in part. “He was well respected by his colleagues and will be deeply missed by so many.”

Stevenson was one of two people taken to a hospital with critical injuries after the bus he was driving, which was carrying five students, crashed near the campus’ main entrance on Coolidge Drive at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Officials with campus police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about what might have led to the crash.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.