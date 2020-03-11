Bus driver does nothing as student sexually assaults middle schoolers, NC police say

A North Carolina high school student and a school bus driver are facing felony charges related to alleged sexual assaults that police say occurred on the bus.





Brandon Tyler Lane, an 18-year-old student at Southern Alamance High School, is accused of physically and sexually assaulting middle school and high school students on the bus, WFMY reported.

The bus driver, 42-year-old Samuel Bradly Freeze, was aware of the alleged incidents but took no action, police said, according to the news outlet.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the Alamance-Burlington School System began investigating March 5, WXII reported.

Through their investigation, officials talked to witnesses and the alleged victims and found video showing Lane assaulting a middle school student, the station reported.







Investigators determined that Freeze knew what Lane was doing but didn’t do anything to stop it, WGHP reported.

Freeze, who has since lost his job with the school district, had been working as a substitute bus driver with the district since 2003 and had begun coaching junior varsity wrestling last year, according to WGHP.

Lane has been charged with attempted second-degree forcible sex, misdemeanor sexual battery and four counts of misdemeanor assault, according to media reports.

Freeze was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree forcible sex offense, felony child abuse involving sex acts and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse.