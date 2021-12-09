Bus driver drove elementary school students while impaired, North Carolina cops say

A North Carolina bus driver was charged with DWI after dropping students off at school, officials said.

Troopers with North Carolina State Highway Patrol were called to Union Elementary School, which is in Cleveland County, about 56 miles from Charlotte. They were told that a bus driver who had recently brought students to the school was “possibly impaired,” highway patrol told McClatchy News on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Officials didn’t say exactly how many students were on the bus at the time. But Master Trooper Raymond Pierce said that the driver had picked up students along the route and had a maximum of 24 on board.

McClatchy News reached out to Cleveland County Schools but has not received a response. Union Elementary School declined to provide a comment.

After investigating, troopers “formed an opinion” that the driver was impaired, highway patrol said.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Raven Ross Fite, was arrested and taken to Atrium Health for a “consensual blood draw” before being taken to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, according to highway patrol.

She is charged with DWI and “reckless driving to endanger,” records show. Highway patrol said she was “placed under a $2,500 secured bond for DWI.”

No other information was released as of the afternoon of Dec. 9