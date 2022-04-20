Bus driver fired after drinking beer on grade school field trip, Wisconsin officials say

A bus driver has been fired after officials say an open can of beer was spotted as he transported elementary school students in Wisconsin.

Fourth and fifth-grade students at Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay were traveling back from a field trip in Madison when one of the students discovered the beer can “under the bus driver’s seat,” according to a letter the school’s principal sent to parents.

The bus driver, employed by Lamers Bus Lines, did not smell of alcohol, nor did teachers report any impaired driving, the principal said. But when the bus arrived back at the school, the driver admitted to police he drank beer as the students were at their field trip, according to the principal.

WLUK reported the bus driver was arrested and accused of driving while impaired. Police said his blood alcohol level was above .04, which is the legal limit for driving a commercial motor vehicle, according to WLUK.

The driver’s name has not been announced.

Lamers Bus Lines said it is cooperating with the school district and the Green Bay Police Department in its investigation.

“Lamers Bus Lines has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol, and the driver has been terminated, effective immediately,” a spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News.

Adam Gloudemans, Lincoln Elementary’s principal, told parents the school “regret(s) that this situation occurred.”

“Please know that student safety is our highest priority and we will review safety protocols with Lamers,” Gloudemans said.

