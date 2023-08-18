Bus driver quits mid-route leaving passengers stranded on side of the road

Passengers found themselves trapped on a bus when the driver got off, locked the doors and disappeared - WESSEX NEWS AGENCY

People riding on the Angel 21 bus service, which runs between Durham and Newcastle were left stranded by the landmark sculpture the Angel of the North when the driver up and left during his shift.

A spokesman for Go North East, which operates the service, said the company “clearly can’t condone the actions of this driver”.

The BBC reported that the driver pulled over and exited the bus, closing the doors behind him, with passengers unable to figure out how to open the door mechanism to get out.

A passenger that was left on board told the BBC that they “did not know what was going on” prior to realising the driver would not return.

Trapped on bus

Those on-board eventually figured out how to exit after pressing a combination of buttons and flagging down another service.

Liam Brian Kenny posted on Facebook saying “Go North East your bus driver on this bus tonight has just left the bus at the angel and stormed off. Locking the bus with people on it.

Mr Brian Kenny added that the driver exclaimed: “You can stuff your job!”

The bus company, Go North East, which describes itself as a “multi-award-winning bus company”, have said that they will “ensure the issue is investigated and dealt with according to our internal procedures”.

Adding: “We can only apologise to any customers who were inconvenienced by this event.”

In 2016, a Spanish train driver clocked off after working the maximum number of hours he could - leaving more than 100 passengers stranded. As the train pulled into the village of Osorno just over two hours later, the driver left the train and told passengers that he had “exceeded his shift hours”. But there was no driver to take over the route, meaning passengers could no’t continue on their journey.

The Telegraph has contacted Go North East for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.