Bus driver saves day when student doesn’t have PJs for pajama day. ‘It hurt me so bad’

Normally full of energy when he steps onto Larry Farrish Jr.’s school bus, a first grader named Levi wasn’t his normal self Friday, Feb. 9.

His classmates at Engelhard Elementary School were dressed in their PJs for the Louisville school’s pajama day, but a tearful Levi told his bus driver he did not have any to wear.

“It hurt me so bad,” Farrish said, according to a Feb. 13 news release from Jefferson County Public Schools. “That just wasn’t my Levi, and I wanted him to have a good day. No child should have to miss out on something as small as pajama day.”

Farrish, who has been a bus driver for seven years, knew he needed to step in to help Levi.

So when he finished his morning routes, Farrish went to a Family Dollar store to buy pajamas for the first grader, the school district said. He returned to the school, where he asked a staff member to call Levi to the front office.

“I saw Levi coming down the hall, and he had a face just as happy as could be,” Farrish said, according to the news release. “It really turned the whole Friday around, for him and for me.”

Pictures shared by the school district show Levi in his sports-themed “All-Star” pajamas.

It was another way for Farrish to connect with the students he drives, something he said he loves doing. He’s also known for telling jokes to the kids and perfecting handshakes with them.

He said it felt good knowing he made an impact of Levi’s life.

And according to Levi, he did just that.

“I can tell Mr. Larry is nice and his heart is filled with joy,” Levi said. “I’m usually really happy, but not on pajama day…When he got me the pajamas, I did a happy cry.”

