Bus driver shortages are latest challenge hitting US schools

AMY BETH HANSON and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
·6 min read

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana school district is dangling $4,000 bonuses and inviting people to test drive big yellow school buses in hopes of enticing them to take a job that schools are struggling to fill as kids return to in-person classes.

A Delaware school district offered to pay parents $700 to take care of their own transportation, and a Pittsburgh district delayed the start of classes and said hundreds more children would have to walk to school. Schools across the U.S. are offering hiring bonuses, providing the training needed to get a commercial driver's license and increasing hourly pay to attract more drivers.

The shortage of bus drivers is complicating the start of a school year already besieged by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, contentious disagreement over masking requirements, and the challenge of catching up on educational ground lost as the pandemic raged last year.

The driver shortfall isn’t new, but a labor shortage across many sectors and the pandemic's lingering effects have made it worse, since about half the workforce was over 65 and more vulnerable to the virus, said Joanna McFarland, co-founder and CEO of school ride-service company HopSkipDrive, which tracks school bus issues.

Her company conducted a survey in March that found nearly 80% of districts that responded were having trouble finding enough bus drivers.

“It’s really at a breaking point,” McFarland said.

First Student, a company that contracts bus service for school districts around the county, held test driving events they called “Big Bus, No Big Deal” in Montana and many other states this summer to give people an opportunity to try their hand at driving. The hope was that it could remove a barrier to those who otherwise might be interested in helping get kids safely to and from school, said Dan Redford, with First Student in Helena, Montana.

“We actually set up a closed course at the fairgrounds, and we invited the public to come in and learn that it’s not a big deal to drive a big bus,” Redford said. “They’re actually pretty easy to drive. You sit up high. You’ve got plenty of view.”

In Helena, the company has 50 bus drivers and needs 21 more before classes start on Aug. 30, a shortfall Redford called unprecedented.

Attendance ended up being light at Helena's event, but similar demos, like one held recently in Seattle, led to more applications.

The delta variant also drove the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend universal mask wearing in schools, especially for children too young to be vaccinated. But in many areas, there’s a wave of fierce anti-mask protest.

First Student lost some Helena drivers to mask requirements on buses, Redford said.

“I know I’ve had a lot of drivers that don’t believe in that and don’t want to have to deal with that,” Redford said.

For parents, school bus headaches are coming at an especially difficult time.

Monica Huff was at home in quarantine with a likely case of COVID-19 on Wednesday when she learned that her 14-year-old son’s school bus didn’t show up at his stop in suburban Houston.

“I was worried. I was scared. ... I didn’t know where he was,” she said. She felt especially helpless because she couldn't leave to get him herself without putting others at risk of infection.

Eventually she learned that the elementary-school bus driver had picked up the older kids and brought them to the high school. She was relieved to know he arrived at school, though his late start time was also a concern since he’s still making up some ground in his studies after falling behind during remote learning early last year.

“There’s enough to worry about this year with people getting angry about masks,” she said.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott initially prohibited Texas school districts from requiring masks, but successful court challenges led the Texas Education Agency on Thursday to suspend enforcement of his ban while the challenges move through the courts.

In Florida, many of the largest school districts are using managers as drivers and implementing other stop-gap measures to get students to class as the school year begins against a statewide political fight over masks between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wants to forbid mask mandates, and districts convinced they’re needed to keep kids safe.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19.

Economic forces are also at play in the bus driver shortage. Driving a school bus requires a commercial driver's license that can take weeks to obtain. And people who have them can often find higher-paying work that doesn't require splitting the day for pickup and drop-off. Demand for commercial drivers is only increasing with the pandemic-related surge in online shopping, said McFarland with HopSkipDrive.

But working with kids driving a bus can be a rewarding profession, and the hours work well for stay-at-home parents or retirees seeking to supplement their income, contractors say. There’s no requirement to work nights, weekends or holidays. Field trips and sporting events can add more hours for those who want them, said Redford with First Student.

His company allows bus drivers whose children are at least 1 year old to ride on the bus with them while they work, saving on daycare costs, Redford said.

One Michigan school district was able to find enough drivers by guaranteeing they could work enough hours in the district, including as janitors or in food service, to qualify for health insurance coverage, said Dave Meeuwsen, executive director of the Michigan Association of Pupil Transportation.

In suburban Salt Lake City, the Canyons School District was in dire straits about a month ago. It was down about 30 drivers, so its workforce would have been too small to staff all their routes, said spokesman Jeff Haney. Administrators put out the word that office staffers might have to get their commercial driver’s licenses just to get all the kids to and from school.

“It was very alarming and very concerning,” he said.

The district also increased bus-driver pay and offered a program to help people get their commercial licenses. In the weeks since, it has seen an uptick in applications. If they keep coming in at the same rate, the district should be staffed up for the year, Haney said.

___

Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Four weeks in July: Inside the Biden administration's struggle to contain the delta surge

    WASHINGTON - Early last month, as the planned Fourth of July blowout at the White House approached, top health officials inside the Biden administration began calling each other with a flurry of anxious questions. Would the president declare victory too soon? Would the event be seen as beating a virus that was not yet defeated? And would the massive party, with 1,000 guests, contribute to the virus's spread?Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from

  • Israeli probe into deadly holy site stampede opens hearings

    An Israeli government commission investigating a deadly accident at a Jewish pilgrimage site in April held its first day of hearings Sunday, almost four months after the stampede at Mount Meron left 45 people dead. The April 29 incident at the Jewish festival in northern Israel was the deadliest civilian disaster in the country's history. In June, the Israeli government approved the formation of an independent state commission of inquiry to investigate safety shortcomings at the Lag Baomer celebrations at Mount Meron.

  • Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

    Israel's military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said. Saturday's violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory. The demonstration grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen billowing from burning tires.

  • Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates

    Both parties anticipate a significant number of races where veterans will be opposing each other, using their military service as a foundation of their appeal even as they hold widely diverging views on issues. Democrats are clinging to threadbare advantages in both the House and Senate, so the success of these candidates could determine the balance of power. The chaotic winding down of the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan — combined with President Joe Biden's blaming his predecessor's policies for much of what occurred — could resonate with voters in ways not seen since opposition to the Iraq War helped Democrats retake the House in 2006.

  • Putin hopes ruling party will dominate parliament after vote

    Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope Sunday that the Kremlin's United Russia party will continue its dominance in parliament after the country's parliamentary election in September. The Sept. 19 vote is widely seen as an important part of Putin's efforts to cement his rule before the next presidential election in 2024. As the election approaches, Russian opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists face increased government pressure, ascribed by many to the Kremlin's desire to ensure that United Russia retains its dominating positions in the parliament.

  • Israel taps former settler leader as new head of Yad Vashem

    Israel's government approved Sunday the appointment of a former diplomat and settler leader as the new director of Yad Vashem, the country's official Holocaust remembrance organization. Yad Vashem announced that Dani Dayan, 65, was tapped as chairman of the organization's directorate. Until recently, Dayan served as Israel's consul general in New York.

  • Algeria's desperate wildfire fight: Buckets and branches

    Despite a huge military budget, oil-rich Algeria is ill-equipped to tackle annual fires.

  • Greece: Forest fire destroys jobs of pine resin collectors

    For generations, residents in the north of the Greek island of Evia have made their living from the dense pine forests surrounding their villages. Tapping the ubiquitous Aleppo pines for their resin, the viscous, sticky substance the trees use to protect themselves from insects and disease, provided a key source of income for hundreds of families.

  • Merkel, Ukrainian leader discuss peace efforts, gas pipeline

    Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to move forward stalled peace efforts for eastern Ukraine on Sunday and stressed Germany’s commitment not to let Russia use a new gas pipeline as a “weapon” as she made what is likely her last visit to Ukraine as Germany's leader. Merkel’s trip came two days after she went to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

    Cheryl Simpson was supposed to be celebrating her 60th birthday over lunch with friends but instead found herself confined to her Auckland home. The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown this past week. Elsewhere around the Pacific, though, Japan is resisting such measures in the face of a record-breaking surge, instead emphasizing its accelerating vaccine program.

  • Japanese FM discusses de-escalation with Iranian officials

    Iranian president met Sunday with Japan's foreign minister in the capital of Tehran and the two discussed de-escalation of tensions in the region, Iranian news agencies reported. The president’s official website, president.ir, said that Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with President Ebrahim Raisi. The two-day visit is the first by a Japanese official since Raisi became Iran’s new president and the first since the Japanese prime minister visited Iran in 2019.

  • Biden planning to give an update on situation in Afghanistan

    The U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats, Biden administration officials said, and the Pentagon on Sunday ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan. At the one-week mark since the Taliban completed its takeover of the country, U.S. officials expressed growing concern about the threat to the evacuation from the Islamic State group. President Joe Biden planned to provide a public update on Afghanistan later Sunday.

  • Xi seeks submission from business giants

    Why China's efforts could be self-defeating

  • UK says Russia, China needed for 'moderating influence' over Taliban

    Britain would have to turn to Russia and China to exercise a "moderating influence" over the Taliban, despite a mistrust between the UK and those governments, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "We're going to have to bring in countries with a potentially moderating influence like Russia and China, however uncomfortable that is", Raab told The Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

  • Analysis — Making it Hard When the Stakes Are High: Inside an Increasingly Chaotic (and Divisive) Back-to-School Season

    A K-12 school system that is fully re-opened and safely operating would be the hallmark of America’s return to social and economic health. In fact, nothing would better demonstrate that America has the upper hand on COVID, including the Delta variant, than sustainably offering in-person education for every school-aged child nationwide going forward. And we […]

  • GAME RECAP: Mercury 84, Dream 69

    Skylar Diggins-Smith scores 25 points and 7 assists as Phoenix beat Atlanta, 84-69. Diana Taurasi also added 18 points in the Mercury win.

  • Beshear critics vow to work with governor to fight pandemic

    Top Republican lawmakers are promising to work with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to fight COVID-19 after a court ruling cleared the way for new limits on the Democratic governor's emergency powers. Beshear's allies said they'll be watching to see if the governor's critics follow through. Kentucky Republicans cheered the state Supreme Court ruling Saturday.

  • Johnson County pediatrician may be out of job even after her change on masks in school

    She fought COVID-19 mask requirements in schools. Now she says she favors them. | Opinion from Michael Ryan

  • Op-Ed: We learn to love math when we realize it's not meant to be useful

    When kids ask why they need to know algebra or trigonometry, we tell them these tools are useful. This is not true and it makes math dreary.

  • University of Virginia reverses enrollment for unvaccinated students

    Dozens of students who were enrolled at the University of Virginia had their status reversed because they remained unvaccinated before the start of the semester, officials said Friday.